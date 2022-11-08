NS vs SOH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Malaysia T20 Quadrangular Series 2022, 2nd Semi-Final

The Northern Strikers (NS) will take on Southern Hitters (SOH) in the second semi-final of the Malaysia T20 Quadrangular Series at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the NS vs SOH Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, and pitch report.

The Northern Strikers have looked decent in the competition, having won two of their six games to finish second in their group. Both their batters and bowlers have looked excellent and are expected to continue their form ahead of the final.

The Southern Hitters, on the other hand, finished in third place in the points table. They have won three of their six games, but have lost their last two, and will be looking for a win to get back on track.

NS vs SOH, Match Details

The second semi-final of the Malaysia T20 Quadrangular Series between Northern Strikers and Southern Hitters will be played on November 9 at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur at 12:00 pm. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: NS vs SOH

Date & Time: November 9, 2022; 12:00 pm IST

Venue: Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Pitch Report

The pitch at Bayuemas Oval suited bowlers in both previous games. Pacers are expected to get a turn in the early overs, while batters should take calculated risks. However, as the match progresses, the surface should slow down, allowing the spinners to come into play.

NS vs SOH Probable Playing XIs

Northern Strikers Team News

No major injury concerns

Northern Strikers Probable Playing XI

Virandeep Singh, Zubaidi Zulkifle, Ahmad Faiz (c), Syed Aziz, Sharvin Muniandy, Fitri Sham, Ammar Zuhdi Hazalan (wk), Muhammad Wafig, Pavandeep Singh, Anwar Rahman, Saifullah Malik

Southern Hitters Team News

No major injury concerns

Southern Hitters Probable Playing XI

Nazril Rahman, Ainool Hafizs (wk), Vijay Unni (c), Ainool Haqgiem, Aslam Khan Malik, Rahim Khan Malik, Mohammad Afiq, Devin Sehar, Sharveen Surendran, Haziq Haiqal Idris, Ajeb Khan

Today’s NS vs SOH Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Ainool Hafizs (51 runs in five matches)

He has had some success with the bat, scoring 51 runs in five games. He could prove to be valuable behind the stumps as well.

Top Batter Pick

Syed Aziz (132 runs & 1 wicket in five matches)

The talented right-handed opening batter is well-known for his ability to score big runs. He has scored 132 runs at an average of 28.00 in five games.

Top All-rounder Pick

Ajeb Khan (45 runs & seven wickets in five matches)

He has been outstanding with the ball in the tournament so far, scoring 45 runs at a strike rate of 62.78 and taking seven wickets at an average of 14.14 in five games.

Top Bowler Pick

Mohammad Afiq (9 wickets in four matches; Average: 9.88)

He has looked good with his pace and variations in the competition so far, taking nine wickets at an average of 10.88. He could be a key pick for your fantasy team.

NS vs SOH match captain and vice-captain choices

Muhammad Wafiq

He has looked in decent form in the tournament and could be a good captaincy pick for your fantasy team. He has picked up seven wickets at an average of 8.71 in six games.

Rahim Malik

He has been in excellent form with the ball. He has picked up six wickets at an average of 9.83 in four games.

5 must-picks with player stats for NS vs SOH Dream11 fantasy cricket

Players Players Stats Virandeep Singh 89 runs in 6 games Fitri Sham Six wickets in 6 games Anwar Rahman 4 wickets in 4 games Sharvin Muniandy 4 wickets in 6 games Vijay Unni Five wickets in 5 games

NS vs SOH Match Expert Tips

Ahmed Faiz is a naturally attack-minded batter who can take on both the pacers and spinners. Faiz is also quite useful behind the stumps, making him a must-have for your fantasy team. He has scored 87 runs at an average of 17.40 in six games.

NS vs SOH Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

NS vs JOH Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: A Hafizs

Batters: Zubaidi Zulkifle, A Faiz, S Aziz

All-rounders: Virandeep Singh, V Unni, S Muniandy, A Khan

Bowlers: M Afiq, R Khan Malik, Fitri Sham

NS vs SOH Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

NS vs JOH Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: A Hafizs

Batters: Zubaidi Zulkifle, Nasir Rehman, S Aziz

All-rounders: Virandeep Singh, V Unni, S Muniandy, A Khan

Bowlers: M Afiq, M Zarbani, Fitri Sham

