NS vs SOH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Malaysia T20 Quadrangular Series 2022, 2nd Semi-Final

The Northern Strikers (NS) will take on Southern Hitters (SOH) in the second semi-final of the Malaysia T20 Quadrangular Series at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the NS vs SOH Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, and pitch report.
The Northern Strikers have looked decent in the competition, having won two of their six games to finish second in their group. Both their batters and bowlers have looked excellent and are expected to continue their form ahead of the final.
The Southern Hitters, on the other hand, finished in third place in the points table. They have won three of their six games, but have lost their last two, and will be looking for a win to get back on track.
NS vs SOH, Match Details
The second semi-final of the Malaysia T20 Quadrangular Series between Northern Strikers and Southern Hitters will be played on November 9 at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur at 12:00 pm. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
Match: NS vs SOH
Date & Time: November 9, 2022; 12:00 pm IST
Venue: Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur
Pitch Report
The pitch at Bayuemas Oval suited bowlers in both previous games. Pacers are expected to get a turn in the early overs, while batters should take calculated risks. However, as the match progresses, the surface should slow down, allowing the spinners to come into play.
NS vs SOH Probable Playing XIs
Northern Strikers Team News
No major injury concerns
Northern Strikers Probable Playing XI
Virandeep Singh, Zubaidi Zulkifle, Ahmad Faiz (c), Syed Aziz, Sharvin Muniandy, Fitri Sham, Ammar Zuhdi Hazalan (wk), Muhammad Wafig, Pavandeep Singh, Anwar Rahman, Saifullah Malik
Southern Hitters Team News
No major injury concerns
Southern Hitters Probable Playing XI
Nazril Rahman, Ainool Hafizs (wk), Vijay Unni (c), Ainool Haqgiem, Aslam Khan Malik, Rahim Khan Malik, Mohammad Afiq, Devin Sehar, Sharveen Surendran, Haziq Haiqal Idris, Ajeb Khan
Today’s NS vs SOH Dream11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper Pick
Ainool Hafizs (51 runs in five matches)
He has had some success with the bat, scoring 51 runs in five games. He could prove to be valuable behind the stumps as well.
Top Batter Pick
Syed Aziz (132 runs & 1 wicket in five matches)
The talented right-handed opening batter is well-known for his ability to score big runs. He has scored 132 runs at an average of 28.00 in five games.
Top All-rounder Pick
Ajeb Khan (45 runs & seven wickets in five matches)
He has been outstanding with the ball in the tournament so far, scoring 45 runs at a strike rate of 62.78 and taking seven wickets at an average of 14.14 in five games.
Top Bowler Pick
Mohammad Afiq (9 wickets in four matches; Average: 9.88)
He has looked good with his pace and variations in the competition so far, taking nine wickets at an average of 10.88. He could be a key pick for your fantasy team.
NS vs SOH match captain and vice-captain choices
Muhammad Wafiq
He has looked in decent form in the tournament and could be a good captaincy pick for your fantasy team. He has picked up seven wickets at an average of 8.71 in six games.
Rahim Malik
He has been in excellent form with the ball. He has picked up six wickets at an average of 9.83 in four games.
5 must-picks with player stats for NS vs SOH Dream11 fantasy cricket
NS vs SOH Match Expert Tips
Ahmed Faiz is a naturally attack-minded batter who can take on both the pacers and spinners. Faiz is also quite useful behind the stumps, making him a must-have for your fantasy team. He has scored 87 runs at an average of 17.40 in six games.
NS vs SOH Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League
Wicketkeeper: A Hafizs
Batters: Zubaidi Zulkifle, A Faiz, S Aziz
All-rounders: Virandeep Singh, V Unni, S Muniandy, A Khan
Bowlers: M Afiq, R Khan Malik, Fitri Sham
NS vs SOH Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: A Hafizs
Batters: Zubaidi Zulkifle, Nasir Rehman, S Aziz
All-rounders: Virandeep Singh, V Unni, S Muniandy, A Khan
Bowlers: M Afiq, M Zarbani, Fitri Sham
