0.4 Muhammad Wafiq Zarbani to Ajeb Khan, no run

Northern Strikers
Southern Hitters
NS . ALL
132 Runs
6 Matches
NS . ALL
89 Runs
6 Matches
NS . BAT
87 Runs
6 Matches
4.Zubaidi Zulkifle
NS . BAT
83 Runs
6 Matches
NS . ALL
58 Runs
6 Matches
NS . ALL
175.76
6 Matches
NS . BOWL
140.54
6 Matches
3.Aslam Khan Malik
SH . BAT
125.71
4 Matches
NS . ALL
120.00
6 Matches
5.Zubaidi Zulkifle
NS . BAT
110.67
6 Matches
1.Mohammad Afiq
SH . BOWL
9 Wkts
4 Matches
NS . BOWL
7 Wkts
6 Matches
3.Ajeb Khan
SH . ALL
7 Wkts
5 Matches
NS . BOWL
6 Wkts
6 Matches
5.Rahim Khan Malik
SH . BOWL
6 Wkts
4 Matches
NS . ALL
4.33
6 Matches
SH . BOWL
4.50
1 Match
3.Ajeb Khan
SH . ALL
5.21
5 Matches
4.Rahim Khan Malik
SH . BOWL
5.36
4 Matches
SH . BOWL
5.47
5 Matches
L
W
L
D
W
L
L
W
W
L
L
W
L
D
W
L
L
W
W
L
5/0 (0.5)
Not out
Not out
(0.5 Ov, RR: 6)
