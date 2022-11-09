Create
Southern Hitters
5/0 (0.5)
Current Run Rate: 6
SH won the toss and elected to bat
Batters
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Ajeb Khan *
4
5
1
0
80
Mohammad Haziq Aiman
0
0
0
0
0
P'SHIP
5 (5)
Bowlers
O
M
R
W
ECO
Muhammad Wafiq Zarbani *
0.5
0
5
0
6
 
0.4 Muhammad Wafiq Zarbani to Ajeb Khan, no run
0.3 Muhammad Wafiq Zarbani to Ajeb Khan, no run
0.3 Muhammad Wafiq Zarbani to Ajeb Khan, 1 wide
0.2 Muhammad Wafiq Zarbani to Ajeb Khan, no run
0.1 Muhammad Wafiq Zarbani to Ajeb Khan, no run