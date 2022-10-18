NSW vs QUN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Sheffield Shield 2022, Round 2

The Round 2 match of the Sheffield Shield 2022 will see New South Wales (NSW) locking horns with Queensland (QUN) at the Drummoyne Oval in Sydney on Tuesday, October 18. Ahead of this nail-biting match, here's all you need to know about the NSW vs QUN Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

New South Wales lost their first match against Western Australia by eight wickets. Queensland, on the other hand, won their first match against Tasmania by an innings and 172 runs.

New South Wales will give it their all to win the match, but Queensland have a better squad and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

NSW vs QUN Match Details

The Round 2 match of the Sheffield Shield 2022 will be played on October 18 at the Drummoyne Oval in Sydney. The game is set to take place at 5.00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NSW vs QUN, Round 2 Match

Date and Time: October 18, 2022, 5.00 am IST

Venue: Drummoyne Oval, Sydney

Pitch Report

The surface at the Drummoyne Oval in Sydney looks well-balanced. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. Both teams will prefer to chase on this fresh pitch. Pacers are expected to get an early swing on this pitch.

NSW vs QUN Form Guide

NSW - L

QUN - W

NSW vs QUN Probable Playing XI

NSW Playing XI

No injury updates

Daniel Hughes, Blake Nikitaras, Kurtis Patterson (c), Jason Sangha, Moises Henriques, Baxter Holt (wk), Jack Edwards, Ben Dwarshuis, Chris Tremain, Nathan Lyon, Liam Hatcher, and Matthew Gilkes.

QUN Playing XI

No injury updates

Usman Khawaja (c), Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Matt Renshaw, Jack Clayton, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Michael Neser, James Bazley, Gurinder Sandhu, Mark Steketee, and Matthew Kuhnemann.

NSW vs QUN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

J Pierson (1 match, 123 runs)

J Pierson is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. B Holt is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

M Labuschagne (1 match, 127 runs)

U Khawaja and M Labuschagne are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. K Patterson has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

J Edwards (1 match, 32 runs, 2 wickets)

M Neser and J Edwards are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. M Henriques is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

G Sandhu (38 match, 7 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are G Sandhu and N Lyon. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Steketee is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

NSW vs QUN match captain and vice-captain choices

M Labuschagne

M Labuschagne will bat in the top order and is in brilliant form, which makes him the safest pick for the captaincy. He could be made the universal captain of all the grand league teams. He smashed 127 runs in the last match against Tasmania.

G Sandhu

Since the pitch looks good for pacers, you can make G Sandhu the captain of the grand league teams. He took 7 wickets in the last match against Tasmania.

5 Must-Picks for NSW vs QUN, Round 2 Match

Players Players Stats Fantasy Points G Sandhu 7 wickets 165 points M Steketee 6 wickets 137 points M Labuschagne 127 runs 168 points J Pierson 123 runs 183 points J Edwards 32 runs and 2 wickets 81 points

New South Wales vs Queensland Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced bowlers in the team can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

New South Wales vs Queensland Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

New South Wales vs Queensland Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: J Pierson

Batters: K Patterson, U Khawaja, M Labuschagne

All-rounders: J Edwards, M Henriques, M Neser

Bowlers: G Sandhu, M Steketee, M Swepson, N Lyon

New South Wales vs Queensland Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

New South Wales vs Queensland Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: J Pierson

Batters: K Patterson, U Khawaja, M Labuschagne, J Burns

All-rounders: J Edwards, M Neser

Bowlers: G Sandhu, M Steketee, B Dwarshuis, N Lyon

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes