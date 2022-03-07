NSW vs SAU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Australian One-Day Cup, Match 18

New South Wales (NSW) and South Australia (SAU) will clash in the 18th match of the Australian One-Day Cup 2021-22 on Tuesday. The North Sydney Oval in Sydney will host the contest.

New South Wales defeated South Australia by six wickets in their previous encounter. So far, New South Wales have had an outstanding season and are second in the points table with two wins and three draws in five games.

Meanwhile, South Australia's performances in this tournament have been disappointing thus far, and this match is merely a formality for them. They'd like to end this tournament on a high by winning their upcoming clash.

NSW vs SAU Probable Playing XIs

NSW

Hayden Kerr, Kurtis Patterson (c), Moises Henriques, Daniel Hughes, Jack Edwards, Matthew Gilkes, Daniel Sams, Baxter Holt (w), Liam Hatcher, Adam Zampa, Ben Dwarshuis.

SAU

Jake Weatherald, Jake Lehmann, Henry Hunt (c), Harry Nielsen (w), Nathan McSweeney, Thomas Kelly, Liam Scott, Nathan McAndrew, Brendan Doggett, Lloyd Pope, Daniel Worrall.

Match Details

Match: New South Wales vs South Australia, Australian ODD, 2021-22.

Date and Time: March 08, 2022; 04:30 AM IST.

Venue: North Sydney Oval, Sydney.

Pitch Report

The pitch at North Sydney Oval is expected to help the batters throughout the game. Chasing is the best tactic for the team that wins the toss.

Today's NSW vs SAU Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Baxter Holt: Holt has been very impressive in this tournament so far, scoring 62 runs at an average of 31.00 in just two games. He could be valuable behind the stumps as well.

Batters

Jake Weatherald: Weatherald has had a fabulous campaign so far, scoring 184 runs in four games at an average of 46.00. That makes him a must-have in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

All-rounders

Nathan McSweeney: Nathan has been a consistent performer for his team thus far, and could be a valuable addition to your fantasy team for this match. He has picked up one wicket and scored 117 runs at an average of 23.40 in five games.

Bowlers

Llyod Pope: Pope is the leading wicket-taker for his side. He has picked up nine wickets at an average of 23.44 in only four games.

3 best players to pick in NSW vs SAU Dream11 prediction team

Moises Henriques (NSW): 48 points.

Jake Lehmann (SAU): 87 points.

Daniel Sams (NSW): 54 points.

Key stats for NSW vs SAU Dream11 prediction team

Hayden Kerr - 74 runs and three wickets in two games; batting average: 37.00.

Brendan Doggett – Five wicket in three games; bowling average: 33.60.

Nathan McAndrew – Four wickets in five games; bowling average: 63.00.

NSW vs SAU Dream11 Prediction

NSW vs SAU Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Baxter Holt, Moises Henriques, Daniel Hughes, Jack Edwards, Daniel Sams, Jake Weatherald, Henry Hunt, Nathan McSweeney, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan McAndrew, Lloyd Pope.

Captain: Moises Henriques | Vice-captain: Jake Weatherald

NSW vs SAU Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Baxter Holt, Moises Henriques, Daniel Hughes, Daniel Sams, Jake Weatherald, Henry Hunt, Nathan McSweeney, Adam Zampa, Ben Dwarshuis, Brendan Doggett, Lloyd Pope.

Captain: Adam Zampa | Vice-captain: Nathan McSweeney.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee