NSW vs SAU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Marsh One-Day Cup, Match 10

New South Wales (NSW) will take on South Australia (SAU) in the 10th match of the Marsh One-Day Cup at the North Sydney Oval in Sydney on Saturday, November 5. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the NSW vs SAU Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

New South Wales will be disappointed with their performances so far this season. They have lost their first two matches and are currently placed at the bottom of the points table.

South Australia, on the other hand, have managed to win two out of their three matches and are are currently fourth in the standings and will start as favorites against New South Wales.

NSW vs SAU Match Details, Marsh One-Day Cup

The 10th match of the Marsh One-Day Cup will be played on November 5 at the North Sydney Oval in Sydney. The match is set to take place at 04:30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NSW vs SAU, Marsh One-Day Cup, Match 10

Date and Time: 5th November 2022, 04:30 am IST

Venue: North Sydney Oval, Sydney

NSW vs SAU Pitch Report

The pitch at the North Sydney Oval in Sydney is a sporting one where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to find some movement with the new ball. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 200 runs.

Last 5 Matches (Marsh One-Day Cup)

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 4

Average first-innings score: 200

Average second-innings score: 199

NSW vs SAU Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

New South Wales: L-L-L-W-W

South Australia: W-L-W-L-L

NSW vs SAU probable playing 11s for today’s match

NSW injury/team news

No major injury updates.

NSW Probable Playing 11

Kurtis Patterson (C), Daniel Hughes, Matthew Gilkes (WK), Moises Henriques, Jason Sangha, Jack Edwards, Sean Abbott, Daniel Sams, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Lyon, Liam Hatcher.

SAU injury/team news

No major injury updates.

SAU Probable Playing 11

Travis Head (C), Henry Hunt, Alex Carey (WK), Jake Weatherald, Nathan McSweeney, Jake Lehmann, Nathan McAndrew, Benjamin Manenti, Wes Agar, Henry Thornton, Harry Conway.

NSW vs SAU Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Alex Carey (3 matches, 116 runs, Strike Rate: 92.80)

Carey has scored 116 runs at a strike rate of 92.80 in three matches. He is a quality batter who could play a big knock in the upcoming fixture.

Top Batter pick

Daniel Hughes (2 matches, 117 runs, Strike Rate: 85.40)

Hughes is New South Wales' leading run-scorer this season with 117 runs at a strike rate of 85.40 in two outings. He could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Top All-rounder pick

Nathan McAndrew (2 matches, 56 runs and 2 wickets, Strike Rate: 121.73 and Economy Rate: 4.41)

McAndrew could help you fetch some valuable points with both the bat and ball on Saturday. He has scored 56 runs at a strike rate in excess of 121 in addition to picking up two wickets in two matches.

Top Bowler pick

Benjamin Manenti (3 matches, 85 runs and 5 wickets, Strike Rate: 106.25 and Economy Rate: 3.96)

Manenti has been in brilliant form with both the bat and ball this season. He has scored 85 runs while also scalping five wickets at an economy rate of 3.96 in three games.

NSW vs SAU match captain and vice-captain choices

Travis Head

Head could prove to be a wise captaincy choice for your fantasy team, having scored 81 runs in three matches.

Moises Henriques

Henriques has scored 36 runs at a strike rate of 64.28 in two innings. He can also come in handy with the ball on Saturday.

5 Must-picks with players stats for NSW vs SAU Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Benjamin Manenti: 85 runs and 5 wickets in 3 matches

Nathan McSweeney: 123 runs in 3 matches

Daniel Hughes: 117 runs in 2 matches

Nathan McAndrew: 56 runs and 2 wickets in 2 matches

William Salzmann: 21 runs and 1 wicket in 1 match

NSW vs SAU match expert tips

Daniel Sams

Daniel is a top-quality all-rounder who could do well with both the bat and ball in the upcoming NSW vs SAU match. He scored 26 runs in the only match he has played this season.

NSW vs SAU Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 10, Head to Head League

NSW vs SAU Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 10, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Alex Carey

Batters: Kurtis Patterson, Daniel Hughes, Jake Weatherald

All-rounders: Moises Henriques (vc), Sean Abbott, Travis Head (c), Nathan McAndrew

Bowlers: Nathan Lyon, Ben Dwarshuis, Benjamin Manenti

NSW vs SAU Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 10, Grand League

NSW vs SAU Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 10, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Alex Carey (vc)

Batters: Daniel Hughes, Jake Lehmann, Jason Sangha

All-rounders: Moises Henriques, Sean Abbott, Travis Head, Daniel Sams (c)

Bowlers: Nathan Lyon, Wes Agar, Benjamin Manenti

