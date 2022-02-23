NSW vs TAS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Australia Domestic One-Day Cup 2021-22, Match 14

New South Wales (NSW) will take on Tasmania (TAS) in the 14th match of the Australia Domestic One-Day Cup 2021-22 at the North Sydney Oval on Tuesday.

Both New South Wales and Tasmania featured in a recent Sheffield Shield match, with the former winning by 75 runs. New South Wales have won two out of their three Australia Domestic One-Day Cup matches, beating Queensland in their last outing. Tasmania, meanwhile, last faced Western Australia in the Australia Domestic One-Day Cup, winning the contest by five wickets.

NSW vs TAS Probable Playing 11 Today

NSW XI

Hayden Kerr, Kurtis Patterson (c), Jason Sangha, Daniel Hughes, Jack Edwards, Moises Henriques, Baxter Holt (wk), Daniel Sams, Ben Dwarshuis, Tanveer Sangha, Liam Hatcher

TAS XI

Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott, Beau Webster (c), Matthew Wade (wk), Mitch Owen, Mac Wright, Brad Hope, Tom Rogers, Tom Andrews, Peter Siddle, Nathan Ellis

Match Details

NSW vs TAS, Australia Domestic One-Day Cup 2021-22, Match 14

Date and Time: 23rd February, 2022, 9:05 AM IST

Venue: North Sydney Oval, Sydney

Pitch Report

The track at the North Sydney Oval is expected to be a balanced one and isn’t expected to change much during the course of the game. The toss might not play a huge role in the outcome of the match.

Today’s NSW vs TAS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Ben McDermott has been on a roll lately. He finished as the leading run-scorer in the Big Bash League (BBL) and was adjudged the Most Valuable Player of the tournament. He scored 577 runs in 13 BBL matches, including two centuries and three half-centuries.

Batters

Caleb Jewell will be hoping to lead the Tasmanian batting unit, having scored 46 runs so far this season.

All-rounders

Daniel Sams was part of the Australian team in the recently concluded T20I series against Sri Lanka, playing all three matches. He picked 19 wickets in 15 BBL matches at an average of 24.57.

Beau Webster is another all-rounder you must have in your Dream11 fantasy team. He has scored 41 runs and picked up a wicket so far.

Bowler

Peter Siddle had a great individual BBL campaign. He has also taken eight wickets in the Australia Domestic One-Day Cup already.

Top 5 best players to pick in NSW vs TAS Dream11 prediction team

Ben McDermott (TAS) – 305 points

Peter Siddle (TAS) – 230 points

Beau Webster (TAS) – 123 points

Caleb Jewell (TAS) – 107 points

Daniel Sams (NSW) – 54 points

Important stats for NSW vs TAS Dream11 prediction team

Ben McDermott: 207 runs

Caleb Jewell: 46 runs

Beau Webster: 41 runs and 1 wicket

Peter Siddle: 8 wickets

NSW vs TAS Dream11 Prediction Today (Australia Domestic One-Day Cup 2021-22)

NSW vs TAS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ben McDermott, Matthew Wade, Caleb Jewell, Mitchell Owen, Jason Sangha, Beau Webster, Daniel Sams, Moises Henriques, Peter Siddle, Tanveer Sangha, Nathan Ellis

Captain: Ben McDermott. Vice-captain: Peter Siddle.

NSW vs TAS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ben McDermott, Baxter Holt, Matthew Wade, Caleb Jewell, Daniel Hughes, Jason Sangha, Beau Webster, Daniel Sams, Peter Siddle, Tanveer Sangha, Nathan Ellis, Liam Hatcher

Captain: Matthew Wade. Vice-captain: Beau Webster.

