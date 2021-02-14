NSW vs VCT Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing11 Updates for Today's Marsh One-Day Cup Match - Feb 15, 2021

New South Wales will lock horns with Victoria in the opening match of the Marsh One-Day Cup at the North Sydney Oval in Sydney.

Six teams will battle it out in the 52nd edition of the Marsh One-Day Cup. A total of 16 games will be played over a near two-month period, with the final scheduled to be played on 11th April.

Each team will play five games, down from the seven in the last edition of the Marsh One-Day Cup in 2019, with the top two teams to advance to the final.

Take a closer look at some of the leading players who will take part in the #MarshCup, which starts in Sydney tomorrow https://t.co/vosfrhtIpl — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 14, 2021

New South Wales had a dismal campaign in the Marsh One-Day Cup in 2019, winning only one of their seven matches to finish bottom of the table.

David Warner, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood have been left out of the 13-man squad to face Victoria. However, New South Wales will look for better results in the Marsh One-Day Cup under the leadership of new captain Pat Cummins.

Few men mix captaincy and bowling in top-flight cricket. Mitch Marsh is one. He shared some insights into the challenges Pat Cummins will face as he takes over as the NSW Blues leader in the #MarshCup https://t.co/xrT7ECJqH6 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 13, 2021

Meanwhile, Victoria won only three of their seven matches in their last campaign in the 2019 Marsh One-Day Cup.

This time, they will miss the services of their international stars Aaron Finch and Glenn Maxwell. However, with the likes of explosive batters like Marcus Harris, Peter Handscomb and Sam Harper in their quiver, they will hope for a better campaign in the Marsh One-Day Cup.

With both teams looking to kick off their Marsh One-Day Cup campaigns on a winning note, an enticing game could be in store.

Marsh One-Day Cup: Squads to choose from

New South Wales

Jack Edwards, Daniel Hughes, Steven Smith, Moises Henriques, Kurtis Patterson, Matthew Gilkes (WK), Pat Cummins (C), Sean Abbott, Nathan Lyon, Harry Conway, Ben Dwarshuis, Liam Hatcher and Oliver Davies.

Victoria

Marcus Harris, Sam Harper (WK), Nic Maddinson, Peter Handscomb (C), Matthew Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Will Sutherland, Jon Holland, James Pattinson, Xavier Crone, Zak Evans and Mackenzie Harvey.

Predicted Playing 11s

New South Wales

Jack Edwards, Daniel Hughes, Steven Smith, Moises Henriques, Matthew Gilkes (WK), Pat Cummins (C), Sean Abbott, Nathan Lyon, Ben Dwarshuis, Liam Hatcher, Oliver Davies.

Victoria

Marcus Harris, Sam Harper (WK), Nic Maddinson, Peter Handscomb (C), Matthew Short, Will Sutherland, Jon Holland, James Pattinson, Zak Evans, Mackenzie Harvey.

Match Details

Match: New South Wales vs Victoria, Match 1.

Date: 15th February 2021, 04:30 AM IST.

Venue: North Sydney Oval, Sydney.

Pitch Report

The track at the North Sydney Oval is a decent one to bat on. The pacers are expected to procure some initial swing with the new ball and scalp early wickets. However, it will be an uphill task for the bowlers to pick wickets if batsmen get their eye in. The average first-innings score at this venue is 340 runs.

NSW vs VCT Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Peter Handscomb, Nic Maddinson, Marcus Harris, Daniel Hughes, Steven Smith, Matthew Short, Moises Henriques, Sean Abbott, James Pattinson, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon.

Captain: Steven Smith. Vice-Captain: Marcus Harris.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sam Harper, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Harris, Mackenzie Harvey, Daniel Hughes, Steven Smith, Moises Henriques, Sean Abbott, James Pattinson, Pat Cummins, Ben Dwarshuis.

Captain: Steven Smith. Vice-Captain: Peter Handscomb.