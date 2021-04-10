NSW vs WAU Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s Australia One-Day Cup (Marsh Cup) Match - April 11th, 2021

New South Wales will take on Western Australia in the Marsh Cup final on Sunday.

New South Wales have been the most dominant side in the Marsh Cup, winning four of their five matches. With 19 points and a net run rate of +1.505, they are atop the points table and are also the favorites to win the final. New South Wales will head into the final on the back of a two-match winning run.

Western Australia, on the other hand, finished just two points below New South Wales in the Marsh Cup points table, winning three of their four games. They have also won their last two matches and would want to give their all against New South Wales.

Squads to choose from:

New South Wales

Daniel Hughes, Matthew Gikes (wk), Kurtis Patterson, Oliver Davies, Jack Edwards, Nick Larkin, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Ben Dwarshuis, Harry Conway, Liam Hatcher.

Western Australia

Cameron Bancroft, Sam Whiteman, Shaun Marsh (c), Cameron Green, Josh Inglis (wk), Hilton Cartwright, Nick Hobson, Aaron Hardie, Joel Paris, Liam Guthrie, Liam O’Connor, Cameron Gannon, Matt Kelly.

Predicted Playing XIs

New South Wales

Daniel Hughes, Matt Gilkes, Kurtis Patterson, Jack Edwards, Nick Larkin, Oliver Davies, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshius, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

Western Australia

Josh Phillipe, Sam Whiteman, D’arcy Short, Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Ashton Turner, Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Liam Guthrie, Lance Morris.

Match Details

Match: New South Wales vs Western Australia, Final

Venue: Bankstown Oval, Sydney

Date and Time: 11th April, 2021, 5:00 AM IST

Pitch Report

The pitch in Sydney is expected to be a balanced one, assisting both the batsman and the bowlers. The average first innings score at the venue is 320.

Marsh Cup Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (NSW vs WAU)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Josh Inglis, Sam Whiteman, Shaun Marsh, Dan Hughes, Cameron Green, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Marsh, Ben Dwarshuis, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood

Captain: Josh Inglis. Vice-captain: Mitchell Marsh

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Josh Inglis, Sam Whiteman, Shaun Marsh, Dan Hughes, D’Arcy Short, Cameron Green, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Marsh, Ben Dwarshuis, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood

Captain: Sam Whiteman. Vice-Captain: Cameron Green