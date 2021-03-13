NSW vs WAU Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s Australia Domestic One-Day Cup (Marsh Cup) Match - March 14th, 2021

New South Wales will take on Western Australia in the eighth match of the Marsh Cup.

New South Wales have had a superb season so far, winning two in two, and are currently second in the Marsh Cup standings. With David Warner and Josh Hazlewood returning to the side, New South Wales will be even more pumped up.

Meanwhile, Western Australia will head into the game on the back of a loss against Queensland. While they have failed to hit the ground running in the Marsh Cup, Western Australia have won three out of their last four matches against New South Wales.

Squads to choose from:

New South Wales

David Warner, Matthew Gilkes (wk), Jack Edwards, Moises Henriques, Kurtis Patterson, Oliver Davies, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Nathan Lyon, Liam Hatcher, Ben Dwarshius, Nick Larkin.

Western Australia

Cameron Bancroft, Sam Whiteman (c), Hilton Cartwright, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis (wk), Nick Hobson, Aaron Hardie, Joel Paris, Matthew Kelly, Liam Guthrie, Liam O’Connor, Jake Carder, Cameron Gannon

Predicted Playing XIs

New South Wales

David Warner, Matthew Gilkes (wk), Jack Edwards, Moises Henriques, Kurtis Patterson, Oliver Davies, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Nathan Lyon, Liam Hatcher.

Western Australia

Cameron Bancroft, Sam Whiteman (c), Hilton Cartwright, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis (wk), Nick Hobson, Aaron Hardie, Joel Paris, Matthew Kelly, Liam Guthrie, Liam O’Connor

Match Details

Match: New South Wales vs Western Australia, Match 8

Date & Time: 14th March, 2021, 4:30 AM IST

Venue: North Sydney Oval, Sydney

Pitch Report

The pitch at the North Sydney Oval generally favors the batsmen. A score of around 270 should be par at the venue, while anything below 250 can be chased down rather easily.

Marsh Cup Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (NSW vs WAU)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Josh Inglis, Oliver Davies, Sam Whiteman, David Warner, Cameron Green, Sean Abbott, Aaron Hardie, Moises Henriques, Pat Cummins, Joel Paris, Ben Dwarshuis

Captain: Cameron Green, Vice-captain: David Warner

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Josh Inglis, Matthew Gilkes, Oliver Davies, Sam Whiteman, David Warner, Cameron Green, Sean Abbott, Moises Henriques, Pat Cummins, Joel Paris, Ben Dwarshuis

Captain: Pat Cummins, Vice-captain: Moises Henriques