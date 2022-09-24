NSW-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Australian Women's ODD 2022-23, Match 4

New South Wales Women (NSW-W) will take on Queensland Fire Women (QUN-W) in the fourth match of the Australian Women's ODD 2022-23 at North Sydney Oval Stadium in Sydney on Sunday, September 25. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the NSW-W vs QUN-W Dream11 prediction for today's Australian Women's ODD 2022-23 game.

Queensland Fire Women defeated New South Wales Women in the previous game to get their Australian Women's ODD campaign off to a winning start. They scored 307 runs, led by Georgia Voll's 145-run innings.

Queensland defended well, with Grace Harris taking three wickets and Courtney Sippel and Jess Jonassen sharing two wickets each.

They will be looking to extend their winning streak with another victory, while the New South Wales Women will be looking to get back on track. Alyssa Healy and Ashleigh Gardner will be their biggest hopes to get their first win.

NSW-W vs QUN-W, Match Details

The fourth match of the Australian Women's ODD 2022-23 between New South Wales Women's and Queensland Fire will be played on September 25 at the North Sydney Oval Stadium in Sydney.

The game is set to commence at 05.30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NSW-W vs QUN-W, Match 4, Australian Women's ODD 2022-23

Date & Time: September 25, 2022, 05.30 am IST

Venue: North Sydney Oval Stadium, Sydney

Live Streaming: Fancode

NSW-W vs QUN-W, Pitch Report

The North Sydney Oval Stadium pitch has favored batters over bowlers in recent games. There will also be bounce and movement on offer for the pacers. Spinners will also prove to be effective in the middle overs of the game.

Last 5 matches at this ground

Matches won by team batting first: N/A

Matches won by team bowling first: N/A

Average 1st innings score: 171

Average 2nd innings score: 144

NSW-W vs QUN-W Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

New South Wales Women: LWLWL

Queensland Fire: LLWLL

NSW-W vs QUN-W Probable Playing 11 today

New South Wales Women injury/team news

No injury concerns.

New South Wales Women Probable Playing XI:

Alyssa Healy (c&wk), Tahlia Wilson, Phoebe Litchfield, Ashleigh Gardner, Erin Burns, Anika Learoyd, Maitlan Brown, Sammy Jo Johnson, Lauren Smith, Jade Allen, and Ebony Hoskin.

Queensland Fire injury/team news

No injury concerns.

Queensland Fire Probable Playing XI:

Georgia Redmayne (wk), Georgia Voll, Charli Knott, Grace Harris, Mikayla Hinkley, Jess Jonassen (c), EIlie Johnston, Courtney Sippel, Georgia Prestwidge, Laura Kimmince, and Nicola Hancock.

NSW-W vs QUN-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Alyssa Healy (26 runs in her previous outing; S.R: 83.87)

She was unable to capitalize on her opportunities while batting in the previous game. Coming in as an opener, Healy failed miserably. That said, she is a destructive batter and is due for a big knock in the upcoming games. She could prove to be valuable behind the stumps as well.

Top Batter Pick

Georgia Voll (145 runs in her previous outing, S.R: 90.06)

The talented right-handed opening batter is well-known for her ability to score big runs and anchor the innings. She was destructive in the previous game, scoring 145 runs off 161, including 20 fours.

Top All-rounder Pick

Jess Jonassen (16 runs & two wickets in her previous match, S.R: 3.27)

Jonassen was outstanding with the ball in the previous game, outfoxing opponents with her orthodox bowling. She scored 16 runs at a strike rate of 80.00 while taking two wickets in the last match.

Top Bowler Pick

Ebony Hoskin (Three wickets in her previous outing; E.R: 3.90)

She looked really good with her pace and variations in the previous game, taking three wickets at an economy rate of 3.90. She could be a key pick for your fantasy team.

NSW-W vs QUN-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Ashleigh Gardner

Gardner is a talented all-rounder who has been in excellent form in recent years for her national side. She is coming off a 14-run innings with a strike rate of 63.64 against Queensland Fire in her last fixture. She is a must-have in your NSW-W vs QUN-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Sophie Molineux

She is an experienced batter with excellent spin options for her side. She scored 20 runs at a strike rate of 95.24 and took two wickets at an economy rate of 6.00 in the previous game, making her an excellent pick for your SAU-W vs VCT-W Dream11 Fantasy team.

5 must-picks with player stats for NSW-W vs QUN-W Dream11 fantasy cricket

Players Players Stats Phoebe Litchfield 16 runs in one game Nicola Hancock One wicket in one game Anika Learoyd 17 runs in one game Laura Kimmince 34 runs in one game Courtney Sippel 19 runs in one game

NSW-W vs QUN-W match expert tips 4th match

Grace Harris is a consistent performer with the bat and the ball for her team. She took three wickets at an economy rate of 3.00 in the previous game. She could prove to be a valuable pick for your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

NSW-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 4th match, Head To Head League

NSW-W vs QUN-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Alyssa Healy, Tahlia Wilson

Batters: Georgia Voll, Laura Kimmince, Grace Harris

All-Rounders: Jess Jonassen, Ashleigh Gardner, Erin Burns

Bowlers: Courtney Sippel, Nicola Hancock, Ebony Hoskin

NSW-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 4th match, Grand League

NSW-W vs QUN-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Alyssa Healy, Tahlia Wilson

Batters: Georgia Voll, Mikayla Hinkley, Grace Harris

All-Rounders: Jess Jonassen, Ashleigh Gardner, Erin Burns

Bowlers: Courtney Sippel, Nicola Hancock, Ebony Hoskin

