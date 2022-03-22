NSW-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Australia Women's ODD, Match 28

New South Wales Women (NSW-W) will take on Queensland Fire Women (QUN-W) in the 28th match of the Australia Women's ODD 2021-22 on Tuesday, March 22. The match will be held at the Hurstville Oval in Sydney.

Queensland Fire Women have made a strong comeback with two consecutive victories, and they will hope to extend their winning streak to three matches.

The previous match saw Tasmania Women defeat New South Wales Women by four wickets, ending their three-match winning streak. However, they have a good mix of young and experienced players and are one of the most prominent teams in the competition.

NSW-W vs QUN-W Probable Playing XIs

NSW-W

Tahila Wilson (wk), Rachel Trenaman, Phoebe Litchfiled, Anika Learoyd, Erin Burns, Sammy Jo Johnson (c), Jade Allen, Saskia Horley, Maitlan Brown, Lauren Smith, Stella Campbell.

QUN-W

Caitlin Mair (wk), Laura Kimmince, Mikayla Hinkley, Gerogia Voll, Charli Knott, Ellie Johnston, Grace Parsons, Georgia Prestwidge, Courtney Sippel, Holly Ferling, Lucy Hamilton

Match Details

Match: New South Wales Women vs Queensland Fire Women, Australia Women's ODD, 2021-22

Date and Time: March 22, 2022; 04:30 AM IST

Venue: Hurstville Oval, Canberra

Pitch Report

The Hurstville Oval pitch has favored bowlers over batters in recent games. The wicket, on the other hand, becomes easier to bat on as the game progresses.

Chasing should be the preferred option for the team that wins the toss, as most matches are won by the team that bats second.

Today's NSW-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Caitlin Mair: Her run has been very poor thus far, but given her abilities, she should come back into form soon.

Batters

Mikayla Hinkley: She has done a fantastic job so far, scoring 299 runs in seven games at an average of 59.80. That makes her a must-have in your Dream11 fantasy team for this match.

All-rounders

Erin Burns: She has had a stellar season with both bat and ball, picking up three wickets and scoring 152 runs in six games at an average of 50.66. She is a crucial pick for your Dream11 team.

Bowlers

Georgia Prestwidge: She has been outstanding in death overs, regularly providing crucial breakthroughs for her side. She is also capable of scoring some crucial runs lower down the order.

She has picked up 12 wickets at an average of 18.50 in seven games.

Three best players to pick in NSW-W vs QUN-W Dream11 prediction team

Maitlan Brown (NSW-W): 115 points

Grace Parsons (QUN-W): 210 points

Anika Learoys (NSW-W): 140 points

Key stats for NSW-W vs QUN-W Dream11 prediction team

Charli Knott - 112 runs and four wickets in five games; batting average: 18.66

Stella Campbell - 10 wickets in four games; bowling average: 13.50

Holly Ferling - 76 runs and four wickets in five games; bowling average: 29.00

NSW-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Prediction

NSW-W vs QUN-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Caitlin Mair, Laura Kimmince, Mikayla Hinkley, Phoebe Litchfiled, Gerogia Voll, Sammy Jo Johnson, Erin Burns, Grace Parsons, Georgia Prestwidge, Maitlan Brown, Stella Campbell

Captain: Erin Burns | Vice-captain: Georgia Prestwidge

NSW-W vs QUN-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tahila Wilson, Charli Knott, Mikayla Hinkley, Phoebe Litchfiled, Gerogia Voll, Sammy Jo Johnson, Erin Burns, Courtney Sippel, Georgia Prestwidge, Maitlan Brown, Holly Ferling.

Captain: Georgia Prestwidge | Vice-captain: Maitlan Brown.

