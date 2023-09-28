NSW-W vs WI-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for West Indies Women Tour of Australia, Practice Match

The practice match of the West Indies Women Tour of Australia will see West Indies Women (WI-W) square off against New South Wales Women (NSW-W) at Cricket Central in Sydney Olympic Park on Thursday, September 28.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the WI-W vs NSW-W Dream11 prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the season. This will be the first practice match for West Indies Women before the nail-biting tour against Australia Women at their home.

West Indies Women will give it their all to win the match, but New South Wales Women are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

WI-W vs NSW-W Match Details

The practice match of the West Indies Women Tour of Australia will be played on September 28 at Cricket Central in Sydney Olympic Park.

The game is set to take place at 8:30 a.m. IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

WI-W vs NSW-W, Practice Match

Date and Time: September 28, 2023, 8:30 a.m. IST

Venue: Cricket Central, Sydney Olympic Park

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers, especially pacers. All-rounders will be important on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat first on this pitch and set a target for the other team.

WI-W vs NSW-W Form Guide

WI-W - Will be playing their first match

NSW-W - Will be playing their first match

WI-W vs NSW-W Probable Playing XI

WI-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Rashada Williams (wk), Britney Cooper, Shemaine Campbelle, Hayley Matthews, Afy Fletcher, Shabika Gajnabi, Shamilia Connell, Sheneta Grimmond, Karishma Ramharack, Kaysia Schultz, Shanika Bruce

NSW-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Anika Learoyd, Georgia Adams, Phoebe Litchfield, Alyssa Healy (wk), Ashleigh Gardner, Erin Burns, Maitlan Brown, Sammy Jo-Johnson, Sarah Coyte, Lauren Cheatle, Hannah Darlington

WI-W vs NSW-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Healy

A Healy is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match, as she will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. She is expected to play well in today's match. S Campbelle is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

P Litchfield

S Taylor and P Litchfield are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. S Gajnabi played exceptionally well in the last series, so she is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

H Matthews

A Gardner and H Matthews are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team, as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. E Burns is another good pick for today's match.

Bowlers

A Fletcher

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Coyte and A Fletcher. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Brown is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

WI-W vs NSW-W match captain and vice captain choices

H Matthews

H Matthews will bat in the top order and also complete her quota of overs, making her the safest pick for the captaincy. She is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match.

A Gardner

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make A Gardner, as she will bat in the top order and also complete her quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the Grand League teams.

5 Must-Picks for WI-W vs NSW-W, Practice Match

A Gardner

H Matthews

E Burns

A Fletcher

A Healy

West Indies Women vs New South Wales Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least five all-rounders who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

West Indies Women vs New South Wales Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Healy

Batters: P Litchfield, S Taylor

All-rounders: E Burns, C Henry, A Gardner, G Adams, H Matthews

Bowlers: A Fletcher, S Coyte, M Brown

West Indies Women vs New South Wales Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Healy

Batters: S Taylor

All-rounders: E Burns, C Henry, A Gardner, G Adams, H Matthews, S Jo Johnson

Bowlers: A Fletcher, S Coyte, H Darlington