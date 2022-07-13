NTT vs CYC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Strike League T20, Match 3

The Northern Tides (NTT) will take on the City Cyclones (CYC) in Match 3 of the Strike League T20 on Wednesday, July 13. The Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin will host this contest.

The Northern Tides will enter this game after their first match against the Desert Blaze was abandoned. They will be looking to kickstart their campaign with a win.

Meanwhile, the City Cyclones were up against Southern Storm in their first match and ended up losing the game in the Super Over after the scores were tied.

NTT vs CYC Probable Playing 11 Today

NTT XI

Isaac Conway, Josh Brown, Jayllen Naganayagam, James Bazley, Antum Naqvi, Wes Agar, Nivethan Radhakrishnan, Charles Stobo, Raveesh Srivastava, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Blake Macdonald.

CYC XI

Liam Blackford (wk), Ashley Chandrasinghe, Dylan Brasher, Tom Jackson, Tim Ward, Hugo Burdon, Caelan Maladay, Coby Edmondstone, Jordan Buckingham, Reiley Mark, Andrew Richards.

Match Details

Match: NTT vs CYC, Strike League T20, Match 3.

Date and Time: 13th July, 2022, 2:00 PM IST.

Venue: Marrara Cricket Ground, Darwin.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin, Australia, is batting-friendly and we could certainly see a high-scoring encounter. Pace bowlers might be able to take wickets with the new ball.

Today’s NTT vs CYC Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

I Conway is a decent choice for the wicketkeeper slot and he has been in great form with the bat. He will be expected to pile up some runs here in addition to his decent abilities behind the stumps.

Batters

H Burdon is a destructive batter who bats in the top order and can take on the opposition bowlers. He scored 83 runs off just 53 deliveries in the previous match.

D Brasher is also an important figure in the Cyclones lineup. He scored 14 runs in the last match at a strike rate of over 155 and will be eyeing a big knock.

All-rounders

J Bazley is the star all-rounder for his side. He has scored 154 runs and has also collected seven wickets at an average of 30.8 in his last five appearances.

Bowlers

R Mark was the best bowler for the Cyclones in their last match, scalping a four-wicket haul, and is expected to wreak havoc once again.

Top 5 best players to pick in NTT vs CYC Dream11 prediction team

R Mark (City Cyclones).

J Bazley (Northern Tides).

C Maladay (City Cyclones).

D Brasher (City Cyclones).

H Burdon (City Cyclones).

Important stats for NTT vs CYC Dream11 prediction team

R Mark: Four wickets in the last match.

J Bazley: 154 runs and seven wickets in the last five matches.

J Fraser McGurk: 120 runs in the last five matches.

H Burdon: 83 runs in the last match.

D Brasher: 14 runs in the last match.

NTT vs CYC Dream11 Prediction Today

Northern Tides vs City Cyclones Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: L Blackford, I Conway, H Burdon, D Brasher, A Chandrasinghe, J Fraser-McGurk, C Maladay, J Bazley, R Mark, N Radhakrishnan, W Agar.

Captain: D Brasher | Vice-Captain: C Maladay.

Northern Tides vs City Cyclones Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: L Blackford, I Conway, H Burdon, D Brasher, N Wheeler, J Fraser-McGurk, C Maladay, J Bazley, R Mark, N Radhakrishnan, W Agar.

Captain: H Burdon | Vice-Captain: J Bazley.

