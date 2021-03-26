Create
NTT vs HKI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Hong Kong All Star T20 Match - Mar 27, 2021

Source: hkcricket.org
Source: hkcricket.org
Adarsh Tabhane
ANALYST
Modified 2 hr ago
Preview

The New Territories Tigers will take on the Hong Kong Islanders in the third match cum semifinal of the Hong Kong All Star T20 at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok on Saturday.

The New Territories Tigers lost their last game against the Kowloon Lions by 32 runs, failing to chase down 178 runs.

The Hong Kong Islanders also fell to a 28-run defeat in their last game against the Kowloon Lions.

Both teams are in a do-or-die position and will desperately want to win this match to enter the finals. The Kowloon Lions have already cemented their place in the summit clash by beating these two teams in the league stage.

Squads to choose from

New Territories Tigers

Kinchit Shah (C), Adit Gorawara (WK), Babar Hayat, Wajid Shah, Akbar Khan, Daniyal Bukhari, Aftab Hussain, Ashley Caddy, Bilal Akhtar, Sheryar Khan, Hassan Khan Mohammad, Ateeq Iqbal and Zakir Hayat.

Hong Kong Islanders

Jamie Atkinson (C & WK), Umar Muhammad, Ninad Shah, Waqas Khan, Haroon Arshad, Simandeep Singh, Zakir Hayat, Ehsan Khan, Mohammad Waheed, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Ayush Shukla, Mohsin Khan and Akbar Khan.

Predicted Playing-11s

New Territories Tigers

Kinchit Shah (C), Adit Gorawara (WK), Babar Hayat, Wajid Shah, Daniyal Bukhari, Aftab Hussain, Ashley Caddy, Sheryar Khan, Hassan Khan Mohammad, Ateeq Iqbal, Zakir Hayat.

Hong Kong Islanders

Jamie Atkinson (C & WK), Umar Muhammad, Waqas Khan, Haroon Arshad, Simandeep Singh, Ehsan Khan, Mohammad Waheed, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Ayush Shukla, Mohsin Khan, Akbar Khan.

Match Details

Match: New Territories Tigers vs Hong Kong Islanders, Match 3

Date: March 27, 2021, 07:00 AM IST

Venue: Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok.

Pitch Report

The track at Mission Road Ground gives the batsmen a slight advantage over the bowlers. The two previous games played here were won by the team batting first. So, after winning the toss, batting first should be the preferred option on this surface.

NTT vs HKI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

NTT vs HKI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Adit Gorawara, Jamie Atkinson, Wajid Shah, Babar Hayat, Waqas Khan, Kinchit Shah, Umar Muhammad, Ehsan Khan, Hassan Khan Mohammad, Ateeq Iqbal, Mohsin Khan.Captain: Kinchit Shah. Vice-Captain: Ehsan Khan.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Adit Gorawara, Jamie Atkinson, Wajid Shah, Babar Hayat, Waqas Khan, Kinchit Shah, Haroon Harshad, Ehsan Khan, Hassan Khan Mohammad, Ateeq Iqbal, Mohammad Ghazanfar.

Captain: Hassan Khan Mohammad. Vice-Captain: Adit Gorawara.

Published 26 Mar 2021, 20:30 IST
HK All Star T20 2021 Ehsan Khan Kinchit Shah Dream11 Prediction Cricket
