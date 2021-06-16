NTT vs KOL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's HK All Star T20 Match - June 17th, 2021

The season opener of the All-Stars Exhibition T20 series 2021 will see the New Territories Tigers lock horns with the Kowloon Lions at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok.

The New Territories Tigers boast a strong batting lineup that consists of the likes of Waqs Barkat, Adit Gorawara and Babar Hayat. They will also bank on Kinchit Shah, who can play a crucial role with both the bat and the ball.

The Lions, on the other hand, also have Zeeshan Ali, Aizaz Khan and Nizakat Khan in their batting lineup. They will also pin their hopes on all-rounder Daniel Pascoe, who carries ample experience on his back.

Both sides lack quality bowlers in the team, which is something of a concern they would want to address before the season opener. The two sides look evenly matched on paper and hope to start their campaign on a positive note.

Squads to choose

New Territories Tigers

Kinchit Shah, Shahid Wasif, Zakir Hayat, Ahan Trivedi, Ateeq Iqbal, Hassan Khan Mohammad, Mohsin Khan, Mehran Zen, Rahul Sharma, Adit Gorawara, Waqas Barkat, Babar Hayat.

Kowloon Lions

Aizaz Khan, Hayden Botfield, Rory Cox, Dhananjay Rao, Gandeep Sandhu, Vikas Sharma, Niaz Ali, Billal Akhtar, Nizakat Khan, Dan Pascoe, Ehsan Ayaz, Zeeshan Ali

Probable Playing XIs

New Territories Tigers

Kinchit Shah, Shahid Wasif, Ahan Trivedi, Ateeq Iqbal, Mohsin Khan, Mehran Zen, Rahul Sharma, Adit Gorawara, Waqas Barkat, Babar Hayat.

Kowloon Lions

Aizaz Khan, Hayden Botfield, Rory Cox, Dhananjay Rao, Vikas Sharma, Niaz Ali, Billal Akhtar, Nizakat Khan, Dan Pascoe, Ehsan Ayaz, Zeeshan Ali

Match Details

Match: New Territories Tigers vs Kowloon Lions, Match 1

Date and Time: 17th June, 11:00 AM

Venue: Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok

Pitch Report

Pacers will enjoy bowling on this wicket as there is some extra swing on offer early on. A score of around 160 -180 is considered a par first-innings score at this venue.

Teams chasing are expected to find it difficult to bat on this track. So winning the toss and choosing to bat first should be on the captains' minds.

HK All-Star T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (NTT vs KOL)

NTT vs KOL Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Zeeshan Ali, Babar Hayat, Aizaz Khan, Nizakat Khan, Shahid Wasif, Kinchit Shah, Daniel Pascoe, Mehran Zeb, Ahan Trivedi, Dhananjay Rao, Bilal Akhtar.

Captain: Babar Hayat Vice-captain: Kinchit Shah

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Adit Gorawara, Waqas Barkat, Babar Hayat, Aizaz Khan, Nizakat Khan, Rory Cox, Kinchit Shah, Daniel Pascoe, Mohammad Hassan Khan, Dhananjay Rao, Niaz Ali.

Captain: Aizaz Khan Vice-captain: Daniel Pascoe

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee