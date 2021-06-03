NW vs CC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Spice Isle T10 Match - June 03, 2021

The Nutmeg Warriors will be up against Clove Challengers in match number 12 of the Spice Isle T10 at the National Cricket Stadium in St George's, Grenada on Thursday.

The Nutmeg Warriors recorded a resounding win over the Cinnamon Pacers in their Spice Isle T10 season opener as they chased down 117 with 10 wickets in hand. However, they fell short while chasing 107 and 121 in their next two games. The Andre Fletcher-led side will be looking to return to winning ways at the earliest.

Clove Challengers, on the other hand, have played three matches in the Spice Isle T10 so far, losing twice and winning once. In both games where they batted first, Clove Challengers failed to post a big score and ended up on the losing side. Their sole victory came while batting second. Chasing 84 for victory against the Ginger Generals, Clove Challengers won by six wickets.

Squads to choose from

Nutmeg Warriors: Akeem Alexis, Andre Fletcher, Dane Murray, Darel Cyrus, Donald Mc Donald, Haston Jackson, Isaiah Simon, Jevon Andrew, Josh Thomas, Nealon Francois, Riddick Hayling, Samuel Charles, Seandell Regis, Sheldon Joseph

Clove Challengers: Angel Johnson, Bronson Johnson, Casimir Thomas, Cliffon Mark, Cyprian Forsyth, Darron Need, Denroy Charles, Deyna George, Jamie Buddy, Jeron Noel, Kimo Peters, Melvin Gordon, Teddy Bishop, Tiron Charles

Predicted Playing XIs

Nutmeg Warriors: Andre Fletcher (c), Seandell Regis, Akeem Alexis, Darel Cyrus, Donald Mc Donald, Samuel Charles (wk), Haston Jackson, Riddick Hayling, Sheldon Joseph, Nealon Francois, Josh Thomas

Clove Challengers: Teddy Bishop (wk), Kimo Peters, Darron Nedd, Cyprian Forsyth (c), Denroy Charles, Deyna George, Melvin Gordon, Casimir Thomas, Cliffon Mark, Jamie Buddy, Jeron Noel

Match Details

Match: Nutmeg Warriors vs Clove Challengers

Date and Time: June 3rd 2021, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: National Cricket Stadium, St George's, Grenada

Pitch Report

Although the pitch at the National Cricket Stadium has been a good one to bat on, the bowlers have been constantly in the game, picking up wickets regularly. A score of around 90-95 could well be par at the venue.

Spice Isle T10 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (NW vs CC)

Dream11 Team for Nutmeg Warriors vs Clove Challengers - Spice Isle T10 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Teddy Bishop, Seandell Regis, Cyprian Forsyth, Casimir Thomas, Andre Fletcher, Akeem Alexis, Denroy Charles, Darron Nedd, Darel Cyrus, Haston Jackson, Jeron Noel

Captain: Andre Fletcher. Vice-captain: Denroy Charles

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Samuel Charles, Seandell Regis, Melvin Gordon, Cyprian Forsyth, Andre Fletcher, Akeem Alexis, Denroy Charles, Darron Nedd, Darel Cyrus, Haston Jackson, Jamie Buddy

Captain: Andre Fletcher. Vice-captain: Akeem Alexis

