NW vs BLB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Spice Isle T10, Match Qualifier 1

Nutmeg Warriors will take on Bay Leaf Blasters (BLB) in their first qualifier match of the Spice Isle T10 at the St. George's Stadium in Grenada on Saturday.

When the top teams in the tournament face off, it's always a big matchup. Nutmeg Warriors have won seven of their eight league games, finishing first in the points table. They have won their last five matches in a row, making them the first team in the tournament to do so.

The Warriors have also won their last three head-to-head matches against the Bay Leaf Blasters.

The Bay Leaf Blasters, meanwhile, finished the league stage in second place with 12 points from eight games, winning two consecutive matches.

NW vs BLB Probable Playing 11 Today

NW XI

Sunil Ambris, Akeem Alexis, Nick Ashton, Benjamin Wavel (wk), Keron Cottoy, Darel Cyrus (c), Haston Jackson, Sheldon Joseph, Donald Mc Donald, Alex Moses, Seandell Regis

BLB XI

Devon Smith (c), Kayden Felix, Kavem Hodge, Divonie Smith, Shermon Lewis, Nelon Pascal, Alvin Ramnauth, Jerlani Robinson, Richard Rogers, Denis Smith (wk), St Nickozi Hillaire

Match Details

NW vs BLB, Match Qualifier 1, Spice Isle T10

Date and Time: 16 April, 09:15 PM

Venue: St. George's Stadium, Grenada.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue offers more help to batters than bowlers, as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. This trend is expected to continue in this game. Anything above 100 runs could be a par total.

Today’s NW vs BLB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Denis Smith: Smith has looked impressive with the bat in the last three games, scoring 49 runs. He's expected to deliver a big innings in the upcoming game.

Batters

Devon Smith: Smith has scored 214 runs at an average of 35.66 in eight matches and can prove to be a valuable player to have in your fantasy team. He is the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament.

All-rounders

Kavem Hodge: He is known for putting on a good show with both the bat and the ball. Hodge has scored 210 runs and has picked up four wickets in eight games at a batting average of 30.00.

He is worth a fantasy pick based on his all-round skill set. Hodge is currently the third-highest run-scorer in the Isle T10 this season.

Bowlers

Haston Jackson - Jackson has been in excellent form, picking up 10 wickets at an average of 10.70 in eight games. His ability to bowl slower balls during death overs makes him a must-pick from NW.

Top 3 best players to pick in NW vs BLB Dream11 prediction team

Keron Cottoy (NW): 245 points

Sherman Lewis (BLB): 196 points

Sheldon Joseph (NW): 289 points

Important Stats for NW vs BLB Dream11 prediction team

Darel Cyrus: Nine wickets in eight matches; bowling average: 13.77

Nelon Pascal: Eight wickets in eight matches; bowling average: 15.62

Seandell Regis: 162 runs in eight matches; batting average: 32.40

NW vs BLB Dream11 Prediction Today

NW vs BLB Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Denis Smith, Devon Smith, Donald Mc Donald, Seandell Regis, Kavem Hodge, Keron Cottoy, Sheldon Joseph, Nelon Pascal, Richard Rogers, Darel Cyrus, Haston Jackson

Captain: Kavem Hodge Vice-captain: Haston Jackson.

NW vs BLB Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Benjamin Wavel, Devon Smith, St Nickozi Hillaire, Seandell Regis, Kavem Hodge, Keron Cottoy, Sheldon Joseph, Nelon Pascal, Richard Rogers, Darel Cyrus, Haston Jackson

Captain: Kavem Hodge Vice-captain: Darel Cyrus.

