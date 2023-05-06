NW vs BLB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Spice Isle T10, Match 24

Nutmeg Warriors (NW) will face Bay Leaf Blasters (BLB) in the 24th match of the Spice Isle T10 at National Cricket Stadium in Grenada on Sunday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the NW vs BLB Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 24.

Nutmeg Warriors have had a strong campaign. They are second in the table and have won four of their seven games so far. Warriors have nine points to their name and are arriving into this game after losing their previous match.

Bay Leaf Blasters, meanwhile, are on top of the standings. They have won five of their seven matches and have picked up 10 points. They have won their last two matches.

NW vs BLB Match Details, Match 24

The Match 24 of Spice Isle T10 will be played on May 7 at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada. The match is set to commence at 12.00 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NW vs BLB, Spice Isle T10, Match 24

Date and Time: May 07, 2023, 12.00 am IST

Venue: National Cricket Stadium, Grenada

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

NW vs BLB Pitch Report

The National Cricket Stadium has been a balanced track where both bowlers and batters have found assistance. The boundaries are shorter which has allowed batters to capitalize on it but swing bowlers are expected to do damage, especially with the new ball.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 3

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 73.67

Average second innings score: 74.33

NW vs BLB Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Nutmeg Warriors: L-W-W-W-L

Bay Leaf Blasters: W-W-L-W-W

NW vs BLB probable playing 11s for today’s match

Nutmeg Warriors Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Nutmeg Warriors Probable Playing 11

Andre Fletcher (c), Jevon Andrew (wk), Keron Cottoy, Shadrack Descartes, Akeem Alexis, Sheldon Joseph, Imran Joseph, Narayan Sunil, Wendon Charles, Alex Moses, and Josh Thomas.

Bay Leaf Blasters Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Bay Leaf Blasters Probable Playing 11

Benjamin Wavel, Heron Campbell, Denis Smith (wk), Devon Smith (c), Noel Shaba, Clint Croney, Andrew Kelshon, Kharmal Hamilton, Belfon Nyron, Alvin Ramnauth, and Richard Rogers.

NW vs BLB Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

D Smith (7 matches, 94 runs, Strike Rate: 117.50)

D Smith is a great choice for the wicketkeeper slot in your Dream11 Fantasy Side. He has slammed 94 runs in seven games but needs to work on his strike rate of 117.50.

Top Batter pick

A Fletcher (7 matches, 176 runs, Strike Rate: 155.75)

A Fletcher could prove to be a very important pick. He is a reliable player and Fletcher has smacked 176 runs in seven games at a strike rate of 155.75.

Top All-rounder pick

N Shaba (7 matches, 34 runs and 6 wickets)

N Shaba is a useful all-rounder who has been in decent form with both the bat as well as the ball. He has scored 34 runs and has also picked up six wickets at an economy of 8.18.

Top Bowler pick

I Joseph (7 matches, 7 wickets, Economy Rate: 8.69)

I Joseph is the leading wicket-taker for his team. He has taken seven wickets in seven games at an economy rate of 8.69 and has also added 14 runs.

NW vs BLB match captain and vice-captain choices

R Rogers

R Rogers has been phenomenal with the ball and he is the highest wicket-taker in the competition. Rogers has picked up 11 wickets in seven matches at an economy of 6.64. He should definitely be the captaincy choice of your NW vs BLB Dream11 Fantasy Team.

D Smith

D Smith is the leading run-scorer for Bay Leaf Blasters in the competition. He has 218 runs to his name in seven games at an average of 109. He also has a strike rate of 161.48.

5 Must-picks with players stats for NW vs BLB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points R Rogers 11 wickets 425 points D Smith 218 runs 340 points N Shaba 34 runs and 6 wickets 298 points I Joseph 7 wickets 297 points A Fletcher 176 runs 294 points

NW vs BLB match expert tips

R Rogers has been excellent with the ball and he could prove to be a reliable captaincy pick for your Dream11 Fantasy Side.

NW vs BLB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 24, Head to Head League

NW vs BLB Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: D Smith

Batters: D Smith, A Fletcher, H Campbell

All-rounders: N Shaba, A Kelshon, S Joseph

Bowlers: R Rogers, I Joseph, J Thomas, K Hamilton

NW vs BLB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 24, Grand League

NW vs BLB Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: D Smith

Batters: D Smith, A Fletcher, H Campbell

All-rounders: N Shaba, A Kelshon, S Joseph, S Descartes

Bowlers: R Rogers, I Joseph, J Thomas

Poll : 0 votes