NW vs CB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Abu Dhabi T10 League, Match 26

Match 26 of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 has the Northern Warriors (NW) taking on the Chennai Braves at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

The Northern Warriors are out of running for a playoff spot in the Abu Dhabi T10 League following their loss on Sunday. However, they will be keen to finish their season on a high, with the likes of Imran Tahir and Moeen Ali itching to come good. They face a Chennai Braves side who are yet to a win a game in the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021. With no pressure on them, the Braves will look to go all out for a win and open their account for the season in what promises to be a cracking game in Abu Dhabi.

NW vs CB Probable Playing 11 Today

NW XI

Kennar Lewis (wk), Moeen Ali, Rovman Powell (c), Samit Patel, Ross Whiteley, Mark Watt, Umair Ali, Josh Little, Oshane Thomas, Rayad Emrit and Imran Tahir

CB XI

Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka, Ravi Bopara, Samiullah Shinwari, Angelo Perera (c), Mark Deyal, Curtis Campher, Roman Walker, Khalid Shah and Nuwan Pradeep

Match Details

NW vs CB, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Match 26

Date and Time: 29th November 2021, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

Despite this being the second match of the day, a high-scoring game is on the cards at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. The batters should enjoy the conditions with dew also playing a role. There is some turn on offer for the spinners, who will hold the key in the middle overs,. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 120 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s NW vs CB Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Mohammad Shahzad: Although Mohammad Shahzad is one of the most explosive batters in the league, he hasn't been able to showcase his talent to the fullest. However, he is capable of taking the game away from the opposition in a matter of a few deliveries, which should hold him in good stead ahead of this game.

Batter

Mark Deyal: Mark Deyal has been the surprise package for the Chennai Braves, with the youngster impressing with both the bat and ball. Although he may not bat in the top order, his resourcefulness should give him the nod in your NW vs CB Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Moeen Ali: Moeen Ali is one of the top run-scorers in the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 with 223 runs to his name. He has been brilliant in the last few games with his ability to take on the spinners being brilliant. Given the form that he is in, Ali is a must-have in your NW vs CB Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Imran Tahir: Imran Tahir has blown hot and cold in the T10 league with just seven wickets to his name in eight games. He has been a touch too expensive as well, but his experience and skill-set should yield a wicket or two in this much-awaited clash.

Top 3 best players to pick in NW vs CB Dream11 prediction team

Mark Deyal (CB) - 402 points

Rovman Powell (NW) - 450 points

Moeen Ali (NW) - 393 points

Important stats for NW vs CB Dream11 prediction team

Bhanuka Rajapaksa - 194 runs in 7 Abu Dhabi T10 2021 matches, Bat Average: 32.33

Moeen Ali - 223 runs in 8 Abu Dhabi T10 2021 matches, Bat Average: 31.86

Rovman Powell - 263 runs in 8 Abu Dhabi T10 2021 matches, Bat Average: 37.57

NW vs CB Dream11 Prediction Today (Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021)

NW vs CB Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohd Shahzad, Kennar Lewis, Ross Whiteley, Mark Deyal, Rovman Powell, Ravi Bopara, Dasun Shanaka, Moeen Ali, Imran Tahir, Oshane Thomas and Roman Walker

Captain: Mohammad Shahzad. Vice-captain: Moeen Ali

NW vs CB Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohd Shahzad, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ross Whiteley, Mark Deyal, Rovman Powell, Nuwan Pradeep, Dasun Shanaka, Moeen Ali, Imran Tahir, Josh Little and Roman Walker

Captain: Rovman Powell. Vice-captain: Mohammad Shahzad

Edited by Samya Majumdar