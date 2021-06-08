NW vs CC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s Spice Isle T10 Match - June 8th, 2021

The Nutmeg Warriors will take on Clove Challengers in the 26th match of the Spice Isle T10 on Tuesday.

The Nutmeg Warriors have won just two of their eight matches and presently find themselves rock-bottom in the Spice Isle T10 standings. They lost to the Ginger Generals by nine wickets in their last game.

Clove Challengers have also been inconsistent in the Spice Isle T10 and are just above their upcoming opponents in the points table. They will head into today's encounter on the back of a 10-wicket loss to the Bay Leaf Blasters via the Duckworth-Lewis method.

Squads to choose from:

Nutmeg Warriors

Akeem Alexis, Andre Fletcher, Dane Murray, Darel Cyrus, Donald McDonald, Haston Jackson, Isaiah Simon, Jevon Andrew, Josh Thomas, Nealon Francois, Riddick Hayling, Samuel Charles, Seandell Regis, Sheldon Joseph.

Clove Challengers

Angel Johnson, Bronson Johnson, Casimir Thomas, Cliffon Mark, Cyprian Forsyth (C), Darron Nedd, Denroy Charles, Deyna George, Imran Joseph, Teddy Bishop (WK), Jamie Buddy, Jeron Noel, Kimo Peters, Melvin Gordon and Tiron Charles.

Predicted Playing XIs

Nutmeg Warriors

Andre Fletcher (c), Akeem Alexis, Samuel Charles (wk), Darel Cyrus, Nealon Francois, Riddick Hayling, Haston Jackson, Sheldon Joseph, Donald McDonald, Seandell Regis, Josh Thomas

Clove Challengers

Cyprian Forsyth (C), Denroy Charles, Teddy Bishop (WK), Tiron Charles, Deyna George, Melvin Gordon, Imran Joseph, Darron Nedd, Jeron Noel, Kimo Peters, Casimir Thomas.

Match Details

Match: Nutmeg Warriors vs Clove Challengers, 26th Match

Venue: National Cricket Stadium, Grenada

Date and Time: 8th June, 2021, 9:30 PM IST

Pitch Report

The track at the National Cricket Stadium generally favors the batsmen, with teams crossing the 100-run mark in the Spice Isle T10 with considerable ease. But spinners are expected to come into play in the middle overs to restrict the flow of runs.

Spice Isle T10 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (NW vs CC)

NW vs CC Dream11 Tips - Spice Isle T10

Fantasy Suggestion #1: T Bishop, S Regis, C Thomas, C Forsyth, A Fletcher, D Nedd, A Alexis, I Joseph, H Jackson, D Cyrus, J Noel

Captain: A Fletcher. Vice-Captain: D Nedd

Fantasy Suggestion #2: T Bishop, S Regis, C Thomas, C Forsyth, A Fletcher, D Nedd, A Alexis, D Charles, H Jackson, D Cyrus, J Noel

Captain: A Alexis. Vice-Captain: H Jackson

