NW vs CC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for West Indies Spice Isle T10 2025, Match 15

The 15th match of the West Indies Spice Isle T10 2025 will see Nutmeg Warriors (NW) squaring off against Clove Challengers (CC) at the La Sagesse Park in Grenada on Sunday, May 18. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the NW vs CC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Nutmeg Warriors have won two of their last three matches. They won their last match of the tournament against Saffron Strikers by 8 wickets. Clove Challengers, on the other hand, have won three of their last four matches. They won their last match of the tournament against Saffron Strikers by 32 runs.

These two teams have played a total of 9 matches against each other. Clove Challengers have won 3 matches, while Nutmeg Warriors have won 6.

NW vs CC Match Details

The 15th match of the West Indies Spice Isle T10 2025 will be played on May 18 at the La Sagesse Park in Grenada. The game is set to take place at 9:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NW vs CC, 15th Match

Date and Time: 18th May 2025, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: La Sagesse Park, Grenada

Pitch Report

The pitch at La Sagesse Park in Grenada is good for batters. Team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match. The last match played at this venue was between Bay Leaf Blasters and Ginger Generals, where a total of 204 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.

NW vs CC Form Guide

NW - Won 2 of their last 3 matches

CC - Won 3 of their last 4 matches

NW vs CC Probable Playing XI

NW Playing XI

No injury updates

D Charles, K Ramdoo, J Andrew (wk), K Andrew, A Fletcher (wk), J Olive, B Nyron, T Francis, J Thomas, C Alexander, E Toussaint

CC Playing XI

No injury updates

J Hazzard (wk), S Charles, S Joseph, D Nedd, D Hypolite, R Cato, R Rogers, H Jackson, J George, K Murray, R Nicklaus

NW vs CC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Fletcher

A Fletcher is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He will bat in the top order and can once again perform well. He has smashed 70 runs and taken 3 wickets in the last three matches of the tournament. J Andrew is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

R Cato

K Andrew and R Cato are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. R Cato is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He has smashed 120 runs in the last four matches. K Murray is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

D Nedd

D Nedd and D Charles are the best all-rounders for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. D Nedd will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 118 runs and taken 2 wickets in the last four matches. K Ramdoo is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

E Toussaint

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are E Toussaint and R Nicklaus. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. E Toussaint will complete his quota of overs and is in great form. He has taken 5 wickets in the last three matches. A Dubissette is another good bowler for today's match.

NW vs CC match captain and vice-captain choices

D Nedd

D Nedd is one of the most crucial picks from Clove Challengers as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 118 runs and taken 2 wickets in the last four matches.

A Fletcher

A Fletcher is one of the most crucial picks from the Nutmeg Warriors squad. He is in top-notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He has smashed 70 runs and taken 3 wickets in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for NW vs CC, 15th Match

D Nedd

R Cato

A Fletcher

J Andrew

E Toussaint

Nutmeg Warriors vs Clove Challengers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Nutmeg Warriors vs Clove Challengers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: J Andrew, A Fletcher

Batters: R Cato

All-rounders: D Nedd, S Joseph, D Charles, K Ramdoo, B Nyron

Bowlers: R Nicklaus, E Toussaint, A Dubissette

Nutmeg Warriors vs Clove Challengers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: J Andrew, A Fletcher

Batters: R Cato

All-rounders: D Nedd, D Charles, K Ramdoo, B Nyron

Bowlers: R Nicklaus, E Toussaint, A Dubissette, J Thomas

