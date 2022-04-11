NW vs CP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Spice Isle T10, Match 14

Nutmeg Warriors will take on Cinnamon Pacers in the 14th match of the Spice Isle T10 at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada on Monday.

Nutmeg Warriors registered a five-wicket win over Clove Challengers in the last match and it was their third win of the competition. They are third in the table with six points and have been in outstanding form. Meanwhile, Cinnamon Pacers are yet to find their footing in the tournament. They were bundled out for 45 runs in their previous match against Saffron Strikers. They’ve only won one game and are in the fifth spot with two points.

NW vs CP Probable Playing 11 Today

NW XI

Andre Fletcher (c), Seandell Regis, Akeem Alexis, Benjamin Wavel (wk), Donald McDonald, Keishon Mitchell / Keron Cottoy, Haston Jackson, Darel Cyrus, Sheldon Joseph, Alex Moses, Isaiah Simon

CP XI

Alick Athanaze, Desron Maloney, Javed Hazzard (wk), Tade Carmichael, Micah Narine (c), Chard Charles, Sheon Andrew, Deron Hypolite, Jamie Buddy, Jonathan Taylor, Deshonte Thomas

Match Details

NW vs CP, Spice Isle T10, Match 14

Date and Time: 11th April, 2022, 9:15 PM IST

Venue: National Cricket Stadium, Grenada

Pitch Report

The wicket has more pace and bounce and batters are expected to excel. The side winning the toss should look to bat first in order to get enough runs on the board.

Today’s NW vs CP Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

J Hazzard is a great choice for the wicket-keeper role. He has been in great form and has smashed 85 runs in four matches.

Batters

A Fletcher occupies the top spot in the list of highest scorers. He has slammed 114 runs at an average of 28.5 and has also scalped two wickets. He will be a great captaincy pick for your NW vs CP Dream11 Fantasy Team.

In his very first match, A Athanaze showed that he has been in great touch and scored 52* in just 26 deliveries to win the match for Cinnamon Pacers.

All-rounders

S Joseph has done well and will be hoping to contribute with both the bat as well as the ball in this contest. He has picked up four wickets so far.

Bowlers

D Cyrus has been in outrageous form. He has already scalped eight wickets and will be looking to pick up more victims.

Top 5 best players to pick in NW vs CP Dream11 prediction team

D Cyrus (NW) – 318 points

A Fletcher (NW) – 300 points

H Jackson (NW) – 218 points

S Regis (NW) – 145 points

S Joseph (NW) – 144 points

Important stats for NW vs CP Dream11 prediction team

D Cyrus: 8 wickets

A Fletcher: 114 runs and 2 wickets

S Regis: 95 runs

J Hazzard: 85 runs

A Athanaze: 55 runs

NW vs CP Dream11 Prediction Today

NW vs CP Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Hazzard, A Fletcher, S Regis, D Maloney, A Athanaze, S Joseph, M Narine, A Alexis, D Cyrus, H Jackson, J Taylor

Captain: A Fletcher, Vice-Captain: D Cyrus

NW vs CP Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: J Hazzard, A Fletcher, S Regis, D Maloney, A Athanaze, S Joseph, M Narine, D Cyrus, H Jackson, J Taylor, A Moses

Captain: A Athanaze, Vice-Captain: S Regis

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava