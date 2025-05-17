NW vs CP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for West Indies Spice Isle T10 2025, Match 13

The 13th match of the West Indies Spice Isle T10 2025 will see Nutmeg Warriors (NW) squaring off against Cinnamon Pacers (CP) at the La Sagesse Park in Grenada on Sunday, May 18. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the NW vs CP Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Nutmeg Warriors have secured two victories in three matches. They won their last match against Cinnamon Pacers by 8 wickets. Meanwhile, Cinnamon Pacers have been able to garner only a single win in three appearances. They faced a defeat in their last outing against Clove Challengers by 21 runs.

These two teams have played a total of 7 matches. Nutmeg Warriors have won all the matches.

NW vs CP Match Details

The 13th match of the West Indies Spice Isle T10 2025 will be played on May 18 at the La Sagesse Park in Grenada. The game is set to take place at 12:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NW vs CP, 13th Match

Date and Time: 18th May 2025, 12:00 AM IST

Venue: La Sagesse Park, Grenada

Pitch Report

The pitch at La Sagesse Park in Grenada is good for batters. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match.

The last match played at this venue was between Saffron Strikers and Nutmeg Warriors, where a total of 170 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets.

NW vs CP Form Guide

NW - Won 2 of their last 3 matches

CP - Won 1 of their last 3 matches

NW vs CP Probable Playing XI

NW Playing XI

No injury updates

D Charles, K Ramdoo, J Andrew (wk), K Andrew, A Fletcher (wk), J Olive, B Nyron, T Francis, J Thomas, C Alexander, E Toussaint

CP Playing XI

No injury updates

N St. Hillaire, A Bishop, S Regis, D Williams (wk), A Hooper, K Murray, R John, J Noel, R Murray, C Duncan, J Francis

NW vs CP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Fletcher

A Fletcher is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He will bat in the top order and can once again perform well. He has smashed 70 runs and taken 3 wickets in the last three matches. J Andrew is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

N St. Hillaire

S Regis and N St. Hillaire are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. N St. Hillaire is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He has slammed 79 runs in the last three matches. K Andrew is another good batter for today's nail-biting match.

All-rounders

A Hooper

A Hooper and K Ramdoo are the best all-rounders for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. A Hooper will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has garnered 56 runs and taken 2 wickets in the last three matches. R John is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

E Toussaint

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are K Murray and E Toussaint. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. E Toussaint will complete his quota of overs and is in great form. He has taken 5 wickets in the last three matches. J Thomas is another good bowler for today's match.

NW vs CP match captain and vice-captain choices

A Fletcher

A Fletcher is one of the most crucial picks from Nutmeg Warriors as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the top order and bowl some overs in today's match. He has garnered 70 runs and taken 3 wickets in the last three matches.

A Hooper

A Hooper is one of the most crucial picks from the Cinnamon Pacers squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs. He has scored 56 runs and taken 2 wickets in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for NW vs CP, 13th Match

A Hooper

A Fletcher

J Andrew

E Toussaint

D Williams

Nutmeg Warriors vs Cinnamon Pacers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Nutmeg Warriors vs Cinnamon Pacers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: D Williams, A Fletcher, J Andrew

Batters: N St. Hillaire

All-rounders: K Ramdoo, D Charles, R John, A Hooper

Bowlers: J Thomas, K Murray, E Toussaint

Nutmeg Warriors vs Cinnamon Pacers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: D Williams, A Fletcher, J Andrew

Batters: N St. Hillaire

All-rounders: K Ramdoo, D Charles, B Nyron, A Hooper

Bowlers: J Francis, K Murray, E Toussaint

