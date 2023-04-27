NW vs CP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Spice Isle T10, Match 6

The sixth match of the Spice Isle T10 will see the Nutmeg Warriors (NW) go up against the Cinnamon Pacers (CP) at the National Cricket Stadium in St George’s, Grenada, on Friday, April 28. Ahead of the exciting match, here's everything you need to know about the NW vs CP Dream11 Prediction.

The Nutmeg Warriors are fourth in the points table as their opening match against Ginger Generals was abandoned due to rain.

The Cinnamon Pacers, on the other hand, lost their opening encounter against the Clove Challengers by seven wickets and are placed at the bottom of the standings.

NW vs CP Match Details, Spice Isle T10

The sixth match of the Spice Isle T10 will be played on April 28 at the National Cricket Stadium in St George’s, Grenada. The match is set to take place at 12:00 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NW vs CP, Spice Isle T10, Match 6

Date and Time: 28 April 2023, 12:00 am IST

Venue: National Cricket Stadium, St George’s, Grenada.

NW vs CP Pitch Report

The track at the National Cricket Ground is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to find some movement with the new ball. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 92 runs.

NW vs CP probable playing 11s for today’s match

NW Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

NW Probable Playing 11

Johnson Charles, Jevon Andrew, Narayan Sunil, Wendon Charles, Andre Fletcher, Sadrack Descartes, Akeem Alexis, Sheldon Joseph, Chris Alexander, Alex Moses, Imran Joseph.

CP Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

CP Probable Playing 11

Desron Maloney, Seandell Regis, Nickozi St. Hillaire, Jade Matthews, Che Duncan, John Olive, Kelton Cadoo, Micah Narine(C), Larry Edward, Devin Tyson, Jonathon Taylor.

NW vs CP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Nickozi St.Hillaire (1 match, 8 runs, Strike Rate: 53.33)

Nickozi didn’t make a big impression in the first match but will be looking to change things around today. He scored eight runs at a strike rate of 53.33.

Top Batter pick

Andre Fletcher (54 matches, 950 runs, Strike Rate: 111.37)

Andre is an attacking top-order batter who likes to stamp his authority on bowlers right from the start. He has scored 950 runs in 54 T20Is at a strike rate of 111.37.

Top All-rounder pick

Shadrack Descartes (7 matches, 106 runs and 7 wickets, Strike Rate: 121.84 and Economy Rate: 5.78)

Shadrack is among the best all-rounder picks as he bats in the top order and also completes his quota of overs. He has scored 106 runs while scalping seven wickets at an economy rate of 5.78 in seven matches.

Top Bowler pick

Larry Edwards (1 match, 1 wicket, Economy Rate: 5.50)

Larry can bowl economical spells and can take wickets at regular intervals as well. He picked up one wicket in the opening match at an economy rate of 5.50.

NW vs CP match captain and vice-captain choices

Andre Fletcher

Andre could be a brilliant pick for the captaincy spot as he is an explosive batter who can score some quick-fire runs on Friday. He has scored 950 runs in 54 T20Is at a strike rate of 111.37.

Shadrack Descartes

Shadrack can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball. He has scored 106 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of 121.84, while also scalping seven wickets.

5 Must-picks with players stats for NW vs CP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Seandell Regis: 11 runs and 1 wicket in 1 match

John Olive: 1 wicket in 1 match

Larry Edwards: 1 wicket in 1 match

Jade Matthews: 14 runs in 1 match

Nickozi St.Hillaire: 8 runs in 1 match

NW vs CP match expert tips

Seandell Regis could prove to be a wise multiplier choice for the NW vs CP game as he has been in decent form.

NW vs CP Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 6, Head to Head League

NW vs CP Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 6, Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: Nickozi St.Hillaire, Johnson Charles (vc)

Batters: Andre Fletcher, Jade Matthews, Seandell Regis

All-rounders: Shadrack Descartes (c), John Olive, Micah Narine, Che Duncan

Bowlers: Imran Joseph, Larry Edwards.

NW vs CP Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 6, Grand League

NW vs CP Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 6, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Nickozi St.Hillaire, Johnson Charles

Batters: Andre Fletcher (c), Desron Maloney, Seandell Regis, Wendon Charles

All-rounders: Shadrack Descartes (vc), John Olive, Micah Narine

Bowlers: Alex Moses, Larry Edwards.

