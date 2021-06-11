NW vs CP Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Spice Isle T10 Final - Jun 11, 2021

The Nutmeg Warriors will lock horns with Cinnamon in the Spice Isle T10 final at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada on Thursday.

The Nutmeg Warriors managed to pick up only four wins from their 10 league stage matches, thereby finishing fourth in the Spice Isle T10 standings. However, Andre Fletcher and co. managed to turn the tables in the semi-finals by registering a stunning 28-run victory over table-toppers Saffron Strikers. The Warriors, who are on a three-game winning streak, will be a confident unit heading into the summit clash.

The Cinnamon Pacers, on the other hand, finished second in the points table with six wins from their 10 matches. The Micah Narine-led side then produced a clinical and all-round performance in the semi-finals, beating the Ginger Generals for the third time in the Spice Isle T10. The Pacers will more than fancy their chances of winning the title at the expense of the Nutmeg Warriors.

Squads to choose from

Nutmeg Warriors

Akeem Alexis, Andre Fletcher (C), Dane Murray, Darel Cyrus, Donald McDonald, Haston Jackson, Isaiah Simon, Jevon Andrew (WK), Josh Thomas, Nealon Francois, Riddick Hayling, Samuel Charles, Seandell Regis and Sheldon Joseph.

Cinnamon Pacers

Adel Beggs, Alick Athanaze, Micah Narine (C), Chard Charles, Heron Campbell, Javed Hazzard (WK), Javel St. Paul, Josh Edmund, Ken Maturine, Kenroy Peters, Kyron Andrew, Levaughn Lewis, Nicoby John and Reuel Williams.

Probable Playing XIs

Nutmeg Warriors

Andre Fletcher (C), Akeem Alexis, Jevon Andrew (WK), Samuel Charles, Darel Cyrus, Haston Jackson, Sheldon Joseph, Donald McDonald, Seandell Regis, Isaiah Simon, Josh Thomas.

Cinnamon Pacers

Micah Narine (C), Kyron Andrew, Josh Edmund, Alick Athanaze, Chard Charles, Heron Campbell, Javed Hazzard (WK), Nicoby John, Kenroy Peters, Javel St. Paul, Reuel Williams.

Match Details

Match: Nutmeg Warriors vs Cinnamon Pacers, Final, Spice Isle T10

Date & Time: 11th June 2021, 09:30 PM IST

Venue: National Cricket Stadium, Grenada.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the National Cricket Stadium is a batting paradise, with the average first innings score at the venue being 113 runs. Moreover, the Spice Isle T10 final is expected to be played on a more bouncy track, which should aid the batsmen to play shots on the up. There is little or no help on offer for the bowlers, who will have to deploy variations to stop the leakage of runs and scalp wickets. The captain winning the toss should invite the opposition to bat first as the chasing teams have won the majority of the Spice Isle T10 games played on this ground.

Spice Isle T10 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (NE vs CP)

NW vs CP Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - Spice Isle T10

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Javed Hazzard, Akeem Alexis, Seandell Regis, Alick Athanaze, Heron Campbell, Andre Fletcher, Darel Cyrus, Micah Narine, Haston Jackson, Reuel Williams, Javel St. Paul.

Captain: Andre Fletcher. Vice-captain: Akeem Alexis.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Javed Hazzard, Akeem Alexis, Seandell Regis, Alick Athanaze, Andre Fletcher, Micah Narine, Kenroy Peters, Chard Charles, Haston Jackson, Sheldon Joseph, Reuel Williams.

Captain: Andre Fletcher. Vice-captain: Micah Narine.

