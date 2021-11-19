NW vs DB Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's Abu Dhabi T10 match - November 19th, 2021

Northern Warriors will take on Delhi Bulls in the season opener of the Abu Dhabi T10 League on Friday. The match will be held at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Let's take a look at the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the Abu Dhabi T10 League match between the Northern Warriors and Delhi Bulls.

#3 Adil Rashid

England all-rounder Adil Rashid will be a key player for the Delhi Bulls in the Abu Dhabi T10 League as the pitch is likely to assist spinners throughout the tournament.

Adil Rashid picked up nine wickets in six matches, including a four-fer in the recently-concluded ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021. He is expected to rattle a wicket or two in the season opener.

#2 Rovman Powell

Rovman Powell will be a key asset for the Northern Warriors this season as he is known for his hard-hitting skills. With the league being played in a T10 format, the Windies player will be expected to hit every ball out of the park. Moreover, he can bowl an over too, if needed.

#1 Moeen Ali

England all-rounder Moeen Ali is the most suitable candidate to lead your Dream11 team, considering his all-round abilities. He carries ample experience on his back and will look to contribute to his team's success with both the bat and the ball.

Moeen Ali is a must-pick in your Dream11 team as he can earn several points for your team during the T10 League this season.

