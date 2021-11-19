NW vs DB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Match 1

Northern Warriors will take on Delhi Bulls in their first match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

Northern Warriors and Delhi Bulls were involved in the final of the Abu Dhabi T10 League last year. On that occasion, the Northern Warriors came out on top and defeated the Bulls by eight wickets to become champions.

Chris Jordan will lead the Warriors this time around and they look like a completely different outfit. Dwayne Bravo continues to be the captain of Delhi Bulls and they will be keen to go all the way this time around.

NW vs DB Probable Playing 11 Today

NW XI

Rovman Powell, Abdul Bungalzai, Kennar Lewis, Kaunain Abbas (wk), Samit Patel, Ross Whiteley, Moeen Ali, Chris Jordan (c), Binura Fernando, Imran Tahir, Rayad Emrit

DB XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Eoin Morgan, Luke Wright, Mohammad Hafeez / Sherfane Rutherford, Dwayne Bravo (c), Gulbadin Naib, Dominic Drakes, Adil Rashid, Ravi Rampaul, Akeal Hosein

Match Details

NW vs DB, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Match 1

Date and Time: 19th November, 2021, 9:00 PM IST

Venue: Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

A lot of cricket has been played in Abu Dhabi lately as pitches here were used for both the IPL as well as the recently concluded T20 World Cup. The surface is expected to be a sporting one and low totals are expected in this game. The side winning the toss should opt to bowl first.

Today’s NW vs DB Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Afghanistan’s Rahmanullah Gurbaz is a potent wicket-keeper batter and he’s a clean striker of the ball. His shot-smacking prowess makes him an excellent choice in the T10 format. Last season he scored 177 runs in eight matches.

Batters

Rovman Powell is yet another destructive batter who will look to emulate his success from last season. Powell had scored 192 runs in nine matches at an outrageous average and strike rate of 96 and 240 respectively!

Luke Wright’s versatility and flexibility will be his side’s biggest asset in this competition. Wright played for Team Abu Dhabi in the T10 League last year. He has scored 97 runs in seven innings and had a strike rate of 160.

All-rounders

Moeen Ali was the shining star in the Indian Premier League as well as in the T20 World Cup. He has played a lot of cricket in UAE lately and knows the conditions well. Ali is going through a sweet phase in his career, especially in limited overs cricket. Everything he touches, turns to gold. The England all-rounder will be key to Northern Warriors’ title defense this season.

Dwayne Bravo is a seasoned campaigner who has played T20 and T10 cricket almost all over the globe. Bravo is one of the most accomplished players in the shortest format of the game and won the IPL title recently with Chennai Super Kings.

Bowlers

Although he was ripped to shreds by Jimmy Neesham in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup, Chris Jordan is a lethal bowler who can trouble the opposition batters. Jordan is also an excellent fielder and brings plenty of energy to the side.

Top 5 best players to pick in NW vs DB Dream11 prediction team

Moeen Ali (NW)

Kennar Lewis (NW)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (DB)

Luke Wright (DB)

Rovman Powell (NW)

Important stats for NW vs DB Dream11 prediction team

Rahmanullah Gurbaz: 177 runs last season

Rovman Powell: 192 runs last season

Luke Wright: 97 runs last season

Dwayne Bravo: 6 wickets last season

NW vs DB Dream11 Prediction Today

NW vs DB Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rovman Powell, Kennar Lewis, Rilee Rossouw, Luke Wright, Moeen Ali, Dwayne Bravo, Mohammad Hafeez, Chris Jordan, Imran Tahir, Adil Rashid

Captain: Moeen Ali, Vice-Captain: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

NW vs DB Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rovman Powell, Kennar Lewis, Rilee Rossouw, Luke Wright, Moeen Ali, Dwayne Bravo, Gulbadin Naib, Chris Jordan, Dominic Drakes, Adil Rashid

Captain: Kennar Lewis, Vice-Captain: Luke Wright

