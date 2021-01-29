NW vs DB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Abu Dhabi T10 Match 9 Group A – Jan 30, 2021

In the 2021 Abu Dhabi T10 league, Northern Warriors will face Delhi Bulls. Both teams are coming into this game on the back of contrasting fortunes though.

In their Abu Dhabi T10 tournament opener, Northern Warriors went down fighting against Maratha Arabians. They racked up 127 runs on the board but went down in a last-ball thriller. The Nicholas Pooran-led side will need to improve their bowling and fielding to fare better in the tournament.

On the other hand, Delhi Bulls have won both their Abu Dhabi T10 games. Both wins have come while chasing.

In their first Abu Dhabi T10 game, they hunted down a 129-run target with seven balls to spare. In their next match in the tournament, they beat Maratha Arabians with a whopping five overs to spare. Their batting lineup looks in fine fettle, while their bowling has fared well too.

Abu Dhabi T10: Squads to choose from

Northern Warriors:

Rovman Powell, Lendl Simmons, Brandon King, Waheed Ahmed, Nicholas Pooran (c), Rayad Emrit, Fabian Allen, Wayne Parnell, Wahab Riaz, Junaid Siddique, Maheesh Theekshana, Ansh Tandon, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Sujeet Parbatani, Nuwan Pradeep, Aamer Yamin, Kjorn Ottley, Waseem Muhammad.

Delhi Bulls:

Evin Lewis, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Adam Lyth, Ravi Bopara, Mohammad Nabi, Sherfane Rutherford, Dwayne Bravo (c), Kashif Daud, Amad Butt, Ali Khan, Fidel Edwards, Dushmantha Chameera, Dasun Shanaka, Waqas Maqsood, Tom Abell, Nyeem Young, Waqar Salamkheil, Shiraz Ahmed, Khalid Shah.

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XIs

Northern Warriors:

Rovman Powell, Lendl Simmons, Brandon King, Waheed Ahmed, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Rayad Emrit, Fabian Allen, Wayne Parnell, Wahab Riaz, Junaid Siddique, Maheesh Theekshana.

Delhi Bulls:

Evin Lewis, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Adam Lyth, Ravi Bopara, Mohammad Nabi, Sherfane Rutherford, Dwayne Bravo (c), Kashif Daud, Amad Butt, Ali Khan, Fidel Edwards.

Match Details

Match: Northern Warriors vs Delhi Bulls.

Date: January 30th. 2021; 10:00 PM IST.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi is a batting beauty. The ball comes on to the bat nicely, and the batsmen are able to play shots on the up.

The average first-innings score at this venue in the tournament is 110 runs. However, all the games played so far have been won by teams batting second. Hence, the captain winning the toss could have no qualms in going with the trend and opting to chase.

Abu Dhabi T10 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (NW vs DB)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Nicholas Pooran, Evin Lewis, Ravi Bopara, Lendl Simmons, Mohammad Nabi, Dwayne Bravo, Fabien Allen, Ali Khan, Junaid Siddique, Rayad Emrit.

Captain: Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Vice-captain: Nicholas Pooran.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Nicholas Pooran, Adam Lyth, Evin Lewis, Rovman Powell, Brandon King, Mohammad Nabi, Fabien Allen, Fidel Edwards, Rayad Emrit, Wayne Parnell.

Captain: Evin Lewis. Vice-captain: Fabien Allen.