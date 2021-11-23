NW vs DG Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's Abu Dhabi T10 match - November 23rd, 2021

The Northern Warriors and Deccan Gladiators will lock horns in the 11th contest of the Abu Dhabi T10 League at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The Northern Warriors haven't yet found success in the ongoing T10 League tournament. They were one of the strongest teams to enter the tournament. However, they have been derailed by a shuffle in their squad and have failed to win the crucial moments in their matches.

They lost to Delhi Bulls, Team Abu Dhabi and Bangla Tigers in consecutive games and are on the verge of elimination. They need to get back to the drawing board to stay in the reckoning for the playoffs.

Deccan Gladiators, on the other hand, are having a good tournament. They defeated the Chennai Braves in their season opener. They received a jolt against Team Abu Dhabi and lost the game by four wickets. But they were quick to bounce back against tournament favorites Delhi Bulls by nine wickets. Pakistan pacer Wahab Riaz is leading the Deccan Gladiators side.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the NW vs DG contest.

#3 Rovman Powell (NW)

England v West Indies - 5th Royal London One Day International

Caribbean batter Rovman Powell rarely fails with the willow. He has scored a total of 143 runs so far in the tournament in just three innings at an average of 47.66. His strike rate of 220 will surely give the opposition nightmares.

Powell has been batting in the middle-order and delivers regardless of the success of the top-order. We expect him to continue his explosive knocks going forward in the competition. He is the current leading run-scorer this season.

#2 Wanindu Hasaranga (DG)

Australia v Sri Lanka - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga delivers on his captain’s expectations more often than not. He is the second-highest leading wicket-taker in the tournament with six wickets in three innings.

Hasaranga would be keen to improve his numbers going forward not just with the ball but with the willow as well. Hasaranga can go for the kill with the willow in the death overs if he is used wisely in the batting line-up.

#1 Andre Russell (DG)

West Indies v Bangladesh - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

We are yet to witness Andre Russell’s impressive knocks in the tournament. He has scored 52 runs and picked up three wickets in three innings. The numbers may seem mediocre for the Caribbean all-rounder, but he will be aiming for his best to come soon.

Andre Russell has changed many games upside down with his incredible willow wielding over the years.

