NW vs DG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Abu Dhabi T10 League, Match 11

Match 11 of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 has the Northern Warriors (NW) taking on Deccan Gladiators (DG) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

The Northern Warriors have underwhelmed in the Abu Dhabi T10 league despite boasting an explosive batting unit. However, their opponents Deccan Gladiators come into the game on the back of a thumping win against the Delhi Bulls. They will start today's match as the clear favorites with the presence of Andre Russell and David Wiese adding balance to their side. But the Warriors cannot be taken lightly at any cost.

NW vs DG Probable Playing 11 Today

NW XI

Kennar Lewis, Gareth Delany, Moeen Ali, Rovman Powell (c), Samit Patel, Kaunain Abbas (wk), Umair Ali, Abhimanyu Mithun, Chris Jordan, Rayad Emrit and Imran Tahir

DG XI

Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Banton, Anwar Ali, Tom Moores (wk), Andre Russell, David Wiese, Odean Smith, Wanindu Hasaranga, Wahab Riaz (c), Tymal Mils and Sultan Ahmed

Match Details

NW vs DG, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Match 11

Date and Time: 23rd November 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game is expected at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium with little to no help on offer for the bowlers. Although the pacers might get some swing early on, the dimensions of the ground go against them. The batters will look to target the square boundaries and attack the spinners, who don't have much room for error. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 120 being par at the venue and in the format itself.

Today’s NW vs DG Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Kennar Lewis: Although Kennar Lewis has shown glimpses of his aggressive batting ability, he is yet to convert his starts into big ones. Given his additional wicketkeeping ability as well, Lewis should prove to be a handy addition to your NW vs DG Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Tom Banton: Tom Banton, like Kennar Lewis, hasn't really lit up the tournament despite scoring some runs at the top of the order. The Englishman is comfortable against both pace and spin and should be a must-have in your NW vs DG Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Moeen Ali: Moeen Ali has done well in the T10 league this year with some attacking knocks whilst batting at three. Although his bowling prowess hasn't come to the fore yet, Ali's experience and form makes him one to watch out for in this game.

Bowler

Wahab Riaz: Wahab Riaz has been one of the best death bowlers in the last few years with his experience also holding him in good stead. His ability to swing the new ball adds value to his inclusion and should pick up a wicket or two in this game against the Chennai Braves.

Top 3 best players to pick in NW vs DG Dream11 prediction team

Wanindu Hasaranga (DG) - 262 points

Rovman Powell (NW) - 247 points

Andre Russell (DG) - 190 points

Important stats for NW vs DG Dream11 prediction team

Tom Kohler-Cadmore - 64 runs in 3 Abu Dhabi T10 2021 matches, Bat Average: 32.00

Andre Russell - 52 runs and 3 wickets in 3 Abu Dhabi T10 2021 matches

Rovman Powell - 143 runs in 3 Abu Dhabi T10 2021 matches, SR: 220.00

NW vs DG Dream11 Prediction Today (Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021)

NW vs DG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: K Lewis, R Powell, T Banton, G Delany, W Hasaranga, A Russell, S Patel, M Ali, W Riaz, I Tahir and T Mills

Captain: M Ali. Vice-captain: T Banton

NW vs DG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: K Lewis, R Powell, T Banton, T Kohler-Cadmore, D Wiese, A Russell, S Patel, M Ali, W Riaz, I Tahir and R Emrit

Captain: M Ali. Vice-captain: A Russell

Edited by Samya Majumdar

