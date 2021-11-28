NW vs DG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Abu Dhabi T10 League, Match 23

Match 23 of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 has the Northern Warriors (NW) taking on Deccan Gladiators (DG) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

The Deccan Gladiators are the team to beat in this competition with five wins in seven games so far. With perhaps the best roster in the tournament, the Gladiators haven't disappointed and will be keen to seal their place in the knockouts. However, they come across the Northern Warriors, who chased down a mammoth 145 in their previous T10 fixture against Team Abu Dhabi. With both teams looking in decent form, a cracking game beckons on Sunday.

NW vs DG Probable Playing 11 Today

NW XI

Kennar Lewis (wk), Moeen Ali, Rovman Powell (c), Samit Patel, Ross Whiteley, Mark Watt, Umair Ali, Josh Little, Oshane Thomas, Rayad Emrit and Imran Tahir

DG XI

Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Banton, Najibullah Zadran, Tom Moores (wk), Andre Russell, David Wiese, Odean Smith, Wanindu Hasaranga, Wahab Riaz (c), Tymal Mils and Sultan Ahmed

Match Details

NW vs DG, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Match 23

Date and Time: 28th November 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

As seen in this tournament, another high-scoring game beckons at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. The batters will rule the roost despite their being movement on offer for the bowlers. Although there should be some turn available off the surface for the spinners as well, the dimensions of the ground go against them. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss with dew likely to play a role in the second half of the game.

Today’s NW vs DG Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Kennar Lewis: Kennar Lewis has been in fine form at the top of the Northern Warriors batting unit with his explosive batting ability. Lewis comes into the game on the back of a 32-ball 65 and will be keen to sustain the same form against the Gladiators as well.

Batter

Tom Banton: Tom Banton has blown hot and cold in this series despite his undeniable talent. He has a decent record in this format and given his skill against both pace and spin, Banton is a must-have in your NW vs DG Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Moeen Ali: Moeen Ali was the star of the show for the Northern Warriors in their win over Team Abu Dhabi as they chased down 145 with five balls to spare. The southpaw has been in fine form with the bat in hand and should be a popular pick in today's NW vs DG Dream11 contests.

Bowler

Wahab Riaz: Although Wahab Riaz has been decent with the ball in the tournament, he hasn't picked up many wickets to show for his efforts. He is one of the best exponents of the yorker and should pick up a wicket or two for the Deccan Gladiators.

Top 3 best players to pick in NW vs DG Dream11 prediction team

Wanindu Hasaranga (DG) - 545 points

Rovman Powell (NW) - 417 points

Moeen Ali (NW) - 350 points

Important stats for NW vs DG Dream11 prediction team

Tom Banton - 121 runs in 6 Abu Dhabi T10 2021 matches, Bat Average: 20.17

Andre Russell - 5 wickets in 6 Abu Dhabi T10 2021 matches, Bowl Average: 17.20

Rovman Powell - 238 runs in 7 Abu Dhabi T10 2021 matches, SR: 201.69

NW vs DG Dream11 Prediction Today (Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021)

NW vs DG Dream11 Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #1: K Lewis, R Powell, T Banton, N Zadran, R Whiteley, M Ali, A Russell, D Wiese, W Riaz, I Tahir and T Mills

Captain: T Banton. Vice-captain: M Ali

NW vs DG Dream11 Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: K Lewis, R Powell, T Banton, N Zadran, R Whiteley, M Ali, A Russell, W Hasaranga, W Riaz, J Little and T Mills

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Captain: M Ali. Vice-captain: N Zadran

Edited by Samya Majumdar