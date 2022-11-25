NW vs DG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Abu Dhabi T10 League, Match 6

The Northern Warriors (NW) will be up against the Deccan Gladiators (DG) in the sixth match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday, November 25. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the NW vs DG Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

The Northern Warriors fell four runs short in their opening match against the Delhi Bulls and are currently sixth in the points table. Deccan Gladiators, on the other hand, beat Abu Dhabi by 35 runs in their opening encounter and are placed atop the standings.

NW vs DG Match Details

The sixth match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League will be played on November 25 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The match is set to take place at 05:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NW vs DG, Abu Dhabi T10 League, Match 6

Date and Time: 25th November 2022, 05:30 pm IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

NW vs DG Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium is a sporting one where the batters will get full value for their shots. However, the wicket tends to down as the match progresses, making it a tad difficult to bat in the second innings. The average first-innings score in the last five games played at the venue is 117 runs.

Last 5 Matches (Abu Dhabi T10 League)

Matches won by teams batting first: 5

Matches won by teams bowling first: 0

Average first-innings score: 117

Average second-innings score: 97

NW vs DG Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Northern Warriors: L-L-L-L-W

Deccan Gladiators: W-W-W-W-L

NW vs DG probable playing 11s for today’s match

NW injury/team news

No major injury updates.

NW Probable Playing 11

Roman Powell (C), Sherfane Rutherford, Kennar Lewis (WK), Adam Lyth, Usman Khan, Liam Dawson, Mark Deyal, Wayne Parnell, Abhimanyu Mithun, Junaid Siddique, Mohammad Irfan.

DG injury/team news

No major injury updates.

DG Probable Playing 11

Nicholas Pooran (C & WK), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Will Smeed, David Wiese, Odean Smith, Suresh Raina, Sultan Ahmed, Josh Little, Zahoor Khan, Tom Helm, Tabraiz Shamsi.

NW vs DG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Nicholas Pooran (1 match, 77 runs, Strike Rate: 233.33)

Pooran scored unbeaten 77 runs at a great strike rate in excess of 233 in the last match against Abu Dhabi. He is a player to watch out for in the upcoming fixture.

Top Batter pick

Roman Powell (1 match, 25 runs, Strike Rate: 192.30)

Powell was in decent form with the bat in the last match, smashing 25 runs at a strike rate of close to 193. He could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Top All-rounder pick

Odean Smith (1 match, 23 runs, Strike Rate: 191.66)

Odean Smith can help you fetch some valuable points with both the bat and ball on Friday. In the last match against Abu Dhabi, he scored 23 runs at a strike rate of 191.66.

Top Bowler pick

Sultan Ahmed (1 match, 2 wickets, Economy Rate: 10.50)

Sultan is a quality bowler who can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team. He was a little expensive with the ball in the last match, scalping two wickets at an economy rate of 10.50.

NW vs DG match captain and vice-captain choices

Usman Khan

Usman Khan was the leading run-scorer for his side in the last match with 47 runs at a strike rate of 180-plus. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Nicholas Pooran

The wicketkeeper-batter was sensational in the last match, scoring an unbeaten 77 at an unbelievable strike rate of 233.33. He could be an essential pick for your fantasy team.

5 Must-picks with players stats for NW vs DG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Nicholas Pooran: 77 runs in 1 match

Usman Khan: 47 runs in 1 match

Tom Helm: 2 wickets in 1 match

Junaid Siddique: 2 wickets in 1 match

Sherfane Rutherford: 26 runs in 1 match

NW vs DG match expert tips

Sherfane Rutherford

Rutherford is a hard-hitting batter who could score some quick-fire runs for his team on Friday. He scored 26 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 216.66 in the last match.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this NW vs DG match, click here!

NW vs DG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 6, Head to Head League

NW vs DG Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 6, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Adam Lyth, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Usman Khan (c)

All-rounders: Liam Dawson, David Wiese, Mark Deyal, Odean Smith (vc)

Bowlers: Zahoor Khan, Mohammad Irfan, Junaid Siddique

NW vs DG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 6, Grand League

NW vs DG Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 6, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Nicholas Pooran (vc), Kennar Lewis

Batters: Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Roman Powell, Usman Khan

All-rounders: Liam Dawson, David Wiese, Mark Deyal (c)

Bowlers: Wayne Parnell, Tabraiz Shamsi, Sultan Ahmed

Poll : 0 votes