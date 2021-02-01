NW vs DG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Abu Dhabi T10 League Match - Feb 2nd, 2021

Match 18 of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 has the Northern Warriors taking on the Deccan Gladiators at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Tuesday.

The Northern Warriors have been rampant with three wins on the trot. In fact, they are the only team to win twice while defending a total in this year's competition.

Their captain Nicholas Pooran has been in sensational form with Lendl Simmons and Waseem Muhammad also chipping in with vital contributions. Their bowling attack too has looked good. The Warriors are thus already eyeing a place in the Abu Dhabi T10 League semi-finals.

Their opponents, Deccan Gladiators have been a touch inconsistent in this tournament. Despite that, Kieron Pollard and Co. have shown that they are a force to reckon with, given the abundance of experience in their ranks. The addition of Azam Khan and Cameron Delport have only made the 2019 runners-up a stronger side.

The Northern Warriors are the clear favorites in this game, but they will be wary of what the Gladiators are capable of in this format. Especially with Kieron Pollard finding his range in the previous game, an even contest between the bat and the ball beckons.

Squads to choose from

Northern Warriors

Nicholas Pooran, Lendl Simmons, Rovman Powell, Kjorn Ottley, Brandon King, Waseem Muhammad, Ansh Tandon, Fabian Allen, Waheed Ahmad, Sujeet Parbatani, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Wahab Riaz, Wayne Parnell, Rayad Emrit, Junaid Siddique and Maheesh Theekshana

Deccan Gladiators

Imtiaz Ahmed, Prashant Gupta, Wanindu Hasaranga, Colin Ingram, Azam Khan, Zahoor Khan, Lahiru Kumara, Sunil Narine, Kieron Pollard, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ravi Rampaul, Mohammad Shahzad, Hamdan Tahir, Imran Tahir, Hafeez ur Rehman, Zeeshan Zameer, Aaron Summers

Predicted Playing XI

Northern Warriors

Lendl Simmons, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (C&WK), Rovman Powell, Waseem Muhammad, Rayad Emrit, Fabian Allen, Wayne Parnell, Junaid Siddique, Wahab Riaz and Dhananjaya Lakshan

Deccan Gladiators

Mohammad Shahzad (WK), Cameron Delport, Kieron Pollard (C), Azam Khan, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Sunil Narine, Imtiaz Ahmed, Anwar Ali, Imran Tahir, Zahoor Khan and Ravi Rampaul.

Match Details

Match: Northern Warriors vs Deccan Gladiators, Match 18

Date: 2nd February 2021, at 10:00 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

The Sheikh Zayed Stadium pitch has been good for batting with scores of over 120 being a common sight. It shouldn't be any different this time around with there being little movement on offer for the pacers.

This will be the third game of the day, so the spinners might extract some turn although the ground's dimensions might go against them. The pitch shouldn't change much during the game with 110 being a good total.

NW vs DG Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

NW vs DG Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Khan, C Delport, K Pollard, L Simmons, R Powell, S Narine, F Allen, I Tahir, R Rampaul, W Parnell and W Riaz

Captain: L Simmons, Vice-Captain: K Pollard

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Shahzad, C Delport, K Pollard, L Simmons, W Muhammad, S Narine, F Allen, I Tahir, R Rampaul, W Parnell and W Riaz

Captain: K Pollard, Vice-Captain: S Narine