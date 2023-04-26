NW vs GG Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Spice Isle T10 match - April 27th, 2023

The Nutmeg Warriors (NW) and Ginger Generals (GG) are set to square off in the fourth match of the Spice Isle T10 on Thursday, April 27. The NW vs GG match will take place at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada.

The Nutmeg Warriors had a fantastic season last year as they ended up as the runners-up of the tournament. The team finished at the top of the points table with 14 points, having won seven out of their eight games.

The Ginger Generals too had a successful season last year as they secured a place in the knockouts of the tournament. They finished in third position in the points table with 10 points, having won five of their eight games.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for NW vs GG. Pick your players wisely.

#3 Johann Jeremiah (GG) - 8.5 Credits

Johann Jeremiah is a multi-utility cricketer who has the ability to fetch points with both the bat and the ball. The left-handed batter was successful last season and was among the leading run-getters of the tournament, having scored 238 runs from 10 games at a strike rate of 156.

His ability to contribute with both the bat and the ball makes him a decent pick for the NW vs GG Dream11 contest.

#2 Johnson Charles (NW) - 8.5 Credits

Trinbago Knight Riders v Barbados Tridents - 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL)

Johnson Charles is a destructive top-order batter who can destroy any bowling attack in the world. In his 41 international games, the right-handed batter has notched up 971 runs at a blistering strike rate of 130.86.

His international experience of playing for West Indies could come in handy and therefore one should definitely pick him for the NW vs GG Dream11 fantasy team.

#1 Andre Fletcher (NW) - 9 Credits

New Zealand v West Indies - T20 Game 1

Andre Fletcher is an experienced campaigner who has played a lot of T20 cricket across various T20 leagues around the world. He has represented West Indies in 54 T20Is, scoring 950 runs at a strike rate of 111.37.

So, you should definitely make him the captain of your fantasy team and multiply your points for the NW vs GG Dream11 match.

