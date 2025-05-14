NW vs GG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for West Indies Spice Isle T10 2025, Match 6

The sixth match of the West Indies Spice Isle T10 2025 will see Nutmeg Warriors (NW) squaring off against Ginger Generals (GG) at the La Sagesse Park in Grenada on Thursday, May 15. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the NW vs GG Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Nutmeg Warriors will be playing their second match of the tournament. They have a pretty strong squad with a lot of all-rounders. Ginger Generals, on the other hand, lost their last match to Cinnamon Pacers by a big margin of 47 runs.

These two teams have played a total of five matches. Nutmeg Warriors have won two matches while Ginger Generals have won three matches.

NW vs GG Match Details

The sixth match of the West Indies Spice Isle T10 2025 will be played on May 15 at the La Sagesse Park in Grenada. The game is set to take place at 12:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NW vs GG, 6th Match

Date and Time: 15th May 2025, 12:00 AM IST

Venue: La Sagesse Park, Grenada

Pitch Report

The pitch at La Sagesse Park in Grenada is good for batters. Team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match. The last match played at this venue was between Saffron Strikers and Cinnamon Pacers, where a total of 159 runs were scored at a loss of 13 wickets.

NW vs GG Form Guide

NW -

GG - L

NW vs GG Probable Playing XI

NW Playing XI

No injury updates

D Charles, K Ramdoo, J Andrew (wk), K Andrew, A Fletcher (wk), J Olive, B Nyron, T Francis, J Thomas, C Alexander, E Toussaint

GG Playing XI

No injury updates

J Jeremiah, J Gilkes, J Jeremiah, J Eugene, M Anil (wk), K Stewart, R Williams, D George, J Taylor, C Bartholomew

NW vs GG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Fletcher

A Fletcher is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He will bat in the top order and can once again perform well. M Anil is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

J Jeremiah

J Eugene and J Jeremiah are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. J Jeremiah is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. J Olive is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

D Charles

K Ramdoo and D Charles are the best all-rounders for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. D Charles will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. C Bartholomew is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

R Williams

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are J Thomas and R Williams. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. R Williams will complete his quota of overs and is in great form. J Gilkes is another good bowler for today's match.

NW vs GG match captain and vice-captain choices

A Fletcher

A Fletcher is one of the most crucial picks from Nutmeg Warriors as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the top order and can perform well in today's match.

D Charles

D Charles is another crucial pick from the Nutmeg Warriors squad. He is in top-notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs.

5 Must-Picks for NW vs GG, 6th Match

D Charles

A Fletcher

K Ramdoo

C Bartholomew

J Eugene

Nutmeg Warriors vs Ginger Generals Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Nutmeg Warriors vs Ginger Generals Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Fletcher, M Anil

Batters: J Eugene, J Jeremiah

All-rounders: D Charles, K Ramdoo, B Nyron, D Charles, C Bartholomew

Bowlers: J Thomas, R Williams

Nutmeg Warriors vs Ginger Generals Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Fletcher

Batters: J Eugene, J Jeremiah, J Jeremiah

All-rounders: D Charles, K Ramdoo, D Charles, C Bartholomew

Bowlers: J Thomas, R Williams, J Gilkes

