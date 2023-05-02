NW vs GG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Spice Isle T10, Match 15

The 15th match of the Spice Isle T10 will see the Nutmeg Warriors (NW) square off against the Ginger Generals (GG) at the National Cricket Stadium in St George's on Tuesday, May 2. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the NW vs GG Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.
The Nutmeg Warriors have won three of their five matches so far in the tournament. They are currently at the top of the table and will be looking to strengthen their position with a win in this match.
The Ginger Generals, on the other hand, have won two and lost as many of their matches. One of their matches has ended with no result and they are currently third in the points table with four points. They will be looking for a win to climb up to the top of the table.
NW vs GG Match Details
The 15th game of the Spice Isle T10 will be played on May 2 at the National Cricket Stadium in St George's. The match will commence at 9.30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
Match: NW vs GG, Match 15, Spice Isle T10 2023
Date and Time: May 2, 2023, Monday; 9.30 pm IST.
Venue: National Cricket Stadium, St George's
NW vs GG Probable Playing XIs
NW Team/Injury News
No major injury updates.
NW Probable Playing XI
J Charles, J Andrew, A Fletcher, K Cottoy, N Sunil, S Descartes, A Alexis, S Joseph, I Joseph, J Thomas, and A Moses.
GG Team/Injury News
No major injury updates.
GG Probable Playing XI
L Lawrence, S Charles, D Charles, G Keone, J Eugene, D Charles, J Jeremiah, A Beggs, A Dewar, R Nicklaus, R Williams, and L Williams.
NW vs GG Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
L Lawrence
Lawrence has been in good form with the bat so far in this tournament. He has been scoring runs consistently and that makes him a great pick for the match.
Batter
A Fletcher
Being a naturally aggressive top-order batter, the T10 game suits Andre Fletcher the best. He will be a great pick for the match.
All-rounder
J Jeremiah
Jeremiah has been in good form with both the bat and the ball. His ability to pick up points with both the bat and the ball makes him a great choice from the all-rounder section.
Bowler
J Thomas
Thomas bowls difficult overs for his team and does pretty well. He picks up wickets at crucial stages, which makes him a brilliant choice for the fantasy contests of the match.
Five Must-Picks for NW vs GG, Match 15
L Lawrence
A Fletcher
J Jeremiah
A Beggs
J Thomas
NW vs GG Match Expert Tips
The pitch will be a balanced one. All-rounders who bat in the top order and can also complete their quota of overs will be good picks for the match.
Take your fantasy game to the next level!!! For more fantasy tips, click here.
NW vs GG Dream11 Prediction, Match 15, Head-to-head Team
Wicketkeeper: L Lawrence
Batters: A Fletcher, K Cottoy, D Charles
All-rounders: A Dewar, A Beggs, J Jeremiah
Bowlers: L Williams, A Moses, J Thomas, I Joseph
NW vs GG Dream11 Prediction, Match 15, Grand League Team
Wicketkeeper: L Lawrence
Batters: A Fletcher, K Cottoy, D Charles
All-rounders: A Dewar, A Beggs, J Jeremiah
Bowlers: L Williams, A Moses, J Thomas, I Joseph
Get IPL 2023 Live Score along with Points Table & Schedule Updates at Sportskeeda.