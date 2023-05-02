NW vs GG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Spice Isle T10, Match 15

The 15th match of the Spice Isle T10 will see the Nutmeg Warriors (NW) square off against the Ginger Generals (GG) at the National Cricket Stadium in St George's on Tuesday, May 2. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the NW vs GG Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

The Nutmeg Warriors have won three of their five matches so far in the tournament. They are currently at the top of the table and will be looking to strengthen their position with a win in this match.

The Ginger Generals, on the other hand, have won two and lost as many of their matches. One of their matches has ended with no result and they are currently third in the points table with four points. They will be looking for a win to climb up to the top of the table.

NW vs GG Match Details

The 15th game of the Spice Isle T10 will be played on May 2 at the National Cricket Stadium in St George's. The match will commence at 9.30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: NW vs GG, Match 15, Spice Isle T10 2023

Date and Time: May 2, 2023, Monday; 9.30 pm IST.

Venue: National Cricket Stadium, St George's

NW vs GG Probable Playing XIs

NW Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

NW Probable Playing XI

J Charles, J Andrew, A Fletcher, K Cottoy, N Sunil, S Descartes, A Alexis, S Joseph, I Joseph, J Thomas, and A Moses.

GG Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

GG Probable Playing XI

L Lawrence, S Charles, D Charles, G Keone, J Eugene, D Charles, J Jeremiah, A Beggs, A Dewar, R Nicklaus, R Williams, and L Williams.

NW vs GG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

L Lawrence

Lawrence has been in good form with the bat so far in this tournament. He has been scoring runs consistently and that makes him a great pick for the match.

Batter

A Fletcher

Being a naturally aggressive top-order batter, the T10 game suits Andre Fletcher the best. He will be a great pick for the match.

All-rounder

J Jeremiah

Jeremiah has been in good form with both the bat and the ball. His ability to pick up points with both the bat and the ball makes him a great choice from the all-rounder section.

Bowler

J Thomas

Thomas bowls difficult overs for his team and does pretty well. He picks up wickets at crucial stages, which makes him a brilliant choice for the fantasy contests of the match.

Five Must-Picks for NW vs GG, Match 15

L Lawrence

A Fletcher

J Jeremiah

A Beggs

J Thomas

NW vs GG Match Expert Tips

The pitch will be a balanced one. All-rounders who bat in the top order and can also complete their quota of overs will be good picks for the match.

Take your fantasy game to the next level!!! For more fantasy tips, click here.

NW vs GG Dream11 Prediction, Match 15, Head-to-head Team

NW vs GG Dream11 Prediction, Match 15, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: L Lawrence

Batters: A Fletcher, K Cottoy, D Charles

All-rounders: A Dewar, A Beggs, J Jeremiah

Bowlers: L Williams, A Moses, J Thomas, I Joseph

NW vs GG Dream11 Prediction, Match 15, Grand League Team

NW vs GG Dream11 Prediction, Match 15, Grand League Team

Wicketkeeper: L Lawrence

Batters: A Fletcher, K Cottoy, D Charles

All-rounders: A Dewar, A Beggs, J Jeremiah

Bowlers: L Williams, A Moses, J Thomas, I Joseph

Poll : 0 votes