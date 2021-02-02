NW vs PD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Abu Dhabi T10 Match – February 3rd, 2021

Northern Warriors will take on Pune Devils in the 21st match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021.

Northern Warriors may have begun their campaign with a loss against Maratha Arabians. But since then, they have won all their games, mounting a superb comeback. In their previous match, Northern Warriors beat Team Abu Dhabi by 8 wickets. They would be eager to extend their winning run.

Pune Devils opened their tournament with a win over Deccan Gladiators. They successfully chased down the total in 9.2 overs. However, since then, they have lost all their subsequent games and are in terrible form right now. Delhi Bulls got the better of them by 8 wickets in their most recent game.

Squads to choose from:

Northern Warriors

Lendl Simmons, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Fabien Allen, Rayad Emrit, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Wahab Riaz, Wayne Parnell, Junaid Siddique, Waseem Muhammad, Waheed Ahmed, Ansh Tandon, Maheesh Theekshana, Sujeet Parbatani, Kjorn Ottley, Nuwan Pradeep, Amir Yamin

Pune Devils

Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Kennar Lewis, Chadwick Walton (wk), Alex Davies, Devon Thomas, Nasir Hossain (c), Hardus Viljoen, Karan KC, Mohammad Amir, Munis Ansari, Ahmed Raza, Darwish Rasooli, Asif Khan, Sam Wisniewski, Chamara Kapugedera, Ajantha Mendis, Thisara Perera, Malinda Pushpakumara, Monir Hossan Khan, Mohammad Boota, Vriitya Aravind, Dinesh Kumar

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XI

Northern Warriors

Lendl Simmons, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Fabien Allen, Rayad Emrit, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Wahab Riaz, Wayne Parnell, Junaid Siddique, Waseem Muhammad

Pune Devils

Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Kennar Lewis, Chadwick Walton (wk), Alex Davies, Devon Thomas, Nasir Hossain (c), Hardus Viljoen, Karan KC, Mohammad Amir, Munis Ansari, Ahmed Raza

Match Details

Match: Northern Warriors vs Pune Devils, Match 21

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Date and Time: 3rd February 2021, 10:00 PM IST

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium is usually balanced. But in the T10 format, it tends to favor the batsmen. The track is suited to the pacers and a score above 120 is par on this ground in this format.

NW vs PD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

NW vs PD Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nicholas Pooran, Chadwick Walton, Tom Kohler Cadermore, Lendl Simmons, Waseem Muhammad, Kennar Lewis, Alex Davies, Fabian Allen, Munis Ansari, Rayad Emrit, Wahab Riaz

Captain: Nicholas Pooran, Vice-Captain: Tom Kohler Cadermore

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nicholas Pooran, Tom Kohler Cadermore, Lendl Simmons, Waseem Muhammad, Rovman Powell, Fabian Allen, Nasir Hossain, Munis Ansari, Rayad Emrit, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir

Captain: Lendl Simmons, Vice-Captain: Waseem Muhammad