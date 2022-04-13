NW vs SS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Spice Isle T10 League 2022, Match 20

The 20th match of the Spice Isle T10 League 2022 will see the Saffron Strikers (SS) lock horns with the Nutmeg Warriors (NW) at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada on Wednesday.

The Nutmeg Warriors come into the game on the back of a strong performance against the Pacers, winning their fifth game in the competition. They are on course for a top-two finish and will be keen to get another win under their belts. However, they face a spirited Saffron Strikers side who have shown glimpses of what they are capable of doing in this format. Although they will start as the underdogs, Ryan John and Co. are well and truly capable of springing an upset in what should be a cracking game in Grenada.

NW vs SS Probable Playing 11 Today

SS XI

Lendon Lawrence, Heron Campbell, Dillon Douglas, Mickel Joseph, Ryan John (c), Nicoby John, Kem Charles, Jevon Andrew (wk), Josh Thomas and Levanghn Lewis.

NW XI

Andre Fletcher (c), Akeem Alexis, Benjamin Wavel (wk), Isaiah Simon, Darel Cyrus, Haston Jackson, Sheldon Joseph, Donald McDonald, Keishon Mitchell, Alex Moses and Seandell Regis.

Match Details

NW vs SS, Spice Isle T10 League 2022, Match 20

Date and Time: 14th April 2022, 12:00 AM IST

Venue: National Cricket Stadium, Grenada

Pitch Report

A competitive pitch awaits the two sides with help available for the pacers and spinners. Although the batters will look to maximize the powerplay restrictions, they will need to contend with movement and turn off the surface from the start. The pitch is on the slower side, paving the way for bowlers to vary their pace and get some help off the surface. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 80-90 being par at the venue.

Today’s NW vs SS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Lendon Lawrence: Lawrence has done well for the Saffron Strikers in Spice Isle T10 2022 with a couple of handy knocks in the middle order. The Strikers star is capable of scoring quick runs and clearing the boundaries at will, something he would love to do against a strong Nutmeg Warriors side today.

Batter

Andre Fletcher: Andre Fletcher is perhaps the biggest star attraction in the Spice Isle T10 League this season. Fletcher is an explosive batter with international experience under his belt. With the Nutmeg Warriors star also chipping in with the ball, he is a must-have in your NW vs SS Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Ryan John: Ryan John hasn't been in the best of form for the Saffron Strikers, unable to convert his starts into big scores. However, John is likely to bat higher up the order to maximize his potential. Taking into consideration his bowling ability, John is a fine addition to your NW vs SS Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Darel Cyrus: Darel Cyrus has been the Nutmeg Warriors' go-to bowler with eight wickets in six matches to his name. Cyrus' knack for picking up wickets in death overs with his accuracy and subtle variations holds him in good stead. Although he couldn't take a wicket in the Warriors' win over the Pacers, he could be backed to be amongst the wickets once again.

Top 3 best players to pick in NW vs SS Dream11 prediction team

Andre Fletcher (NW)

Seandell Regis (NW)

Ryan John (SS)

Important stats for NW vs SS Dream11 prediction team

Dillon Douglas - 103 runs in 6 innings in Spice Isle T10 2022, Average: 17.16

Andre Fletcher - 135 runs in 6 innings in Spice Isle T10 2022, Average: 27.00

Darel Cyrus - 8 wickets in 6 innings in Spice Isle T10 2022, Average: 10.75

NW vs SS Dream11 Prediction Today (Spice Isle T10 League 2022)

NW vs SS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - Spice Isle T10 League 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #1: L Lawrence, A Fletcher, D Douglas, S Regis, R John, M Joseph, S Joseph, K Charles, J Thomas, D Cyrus and H Jackson.

Captain: A Fletcher. Vice-captain: R John.

NW vs SS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: B Wavel, A Fletcher, D Douglas, S Regis, R John, M Joseph, S Joseph, K Charles, D Martin, D Cyrus and H Jackson.

Captain: A Fletcher. Vice-captain: M Joseph.

Edited by Samya Majumdar