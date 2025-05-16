NW vs SS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for West Indies Spice Isle T10 2025, Match 9

The 9th match of the West Indies Spice Isle T10 2025 will see Nutmeg Warriors (NW) squaring off against Saffron Strikers (SS) at the La Sagesse Park in Grenada on Friday, May 16. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the NW vs SS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Nutmeg Warriors have won one of their last two matches. They won their last match against Ginger Generals by six wickets. Saffron Strikers, on the other hand, have won two of their last three matches. They lost their last match to Ginger Generals by a big margin of seven wickets.

These two teams have played a total of nine matches. Nutmeg Warriors have won six matches while Saffron Strikers have won three matches.

NW vs SS Match Details

The 9th match of the West Indies Spice Isle T10 2025 will be played on May 16 at the La Sagesse Park in Grenada. The game is set to take place at 9:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NW vs SS, 9th Match

Date and Time: May 16, 2025, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: La Sagesse Park, Grenada

Pitch Report

The pitch at La Sagesse Park in Grenada is good for batters. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match. The last match played at this venue was between Clove Challengers and Cinnamon Pacers, where a total of 231 runs were scored at a loss of 14 wickets.

NW vs SS Form Guide

NW - Won 1 of their last 2 matches

SS - Won 2 of their last 3 matches

NW vs SS Probable Playing XI

NW Playing XI

No injury updates

D Charles, K Ramdoo, J Andrew (wk), K Andrew, A Fletcher (wk), J Olive, B Nyron, T Francis, J Thomas, C Alexander, E Toussaint

SS Playing XI

No injury updates

J Andrew (wk), S Brathwaite, N John, R Sylvester, A Thomas, J St. Paul, K Charles, D Cyrus, O Lewis, T Charles, N Pascal

NW vs SS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

J Andrew

J Andrew is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He will bat in the top order and can once again perform well. He has smashed 59 runs in the last two matches. A Fletcher is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

N Pascal

S Brathwaite and N Pascal are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. N Pascal is an all-rounder who can both bat and ball. He has scored 7 runs and taken 6 wickets in the last three matches. M Daniel is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

D Charles

K Ramdoo and D Charles are the best all-rounders for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. D Charles will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has made 17 runs and taken 3 wickets in the last two matches. J St. Paul is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

E Toussaint

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are J Thomas and E Toussaint. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. E Toussaint will complete his quota of overs and is in great form. He has scored 2 runs and taken 4 wickets in the last two matches. K Charles is another good bowler for today's match.

NW vs SS match captain and vice-captain choices

D Charles

D Charles is one of the most crucial picks from Nutmeg Warriors as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the top order and can perform well in today's match. He has smashed 17 runs and taken 3 wickets in the last two matches.

N Pascal

N Pascal is one of the most crucial picks from the Saffron Strikers squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs. He has made 7 runs and taken 6 wickets in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for NW vs SS, 9th Match

D Charles

K Ramdoo

J St. Paul

E Toussaint

N Pascal

Nutmeg Warriors vs Saffron Strikers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Nutmeg Warriors vs Saffron Strikers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Fletcher, J Andrew

Batters: N Pascal, S Brathwaite

All-rounders: D Charles, K Ramdoo, J St. Paul

Bowlers: J Thomas, E Toussaint, O Lewis, K Charles

Nutmeg Warriors vs Saffron Strikers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Fletcher, J Andrew

Batters: N Pascal, S Brathwaite

All-rounders: D Charles, K Ramdoo, J St. Paul, B Nyron

Bowlers: J Thomas, E Toussaint, K Charles

Ishaan Mahajan is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda, drawing inspiration from his childhood love for the sport. With an eye for detail, Ishaan serves as a keen fact-checker, providing valuable insights and perspectives on articles. Additionally, Ishaan excels in tracking and publishing trends, enriching the sports journalism experience.



In his spare time, the Amritsar lad enjoys creating fantasy cricket teams and playing mobile games such as Clash of Clans. Know More

