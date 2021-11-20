NW vs TAD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Match 4

The Northern Warriors will face off against Team Abu Dhabi in the 4th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League on 20th November at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

The Northern Warriors didn't get off to a winning start this season. They set a decent target of 108 for the Bulls in their opening game but failed to defend it. They will now be eyeing to bounce back in this encounter and grab their first victory of the season.

Meanwhile, Team Abu Dhabi started their season with a thumping victory over the Bangla Tigers. Contributions with the bat from Gayle and Stirling, followed by a five-wicket haul by Merchant De Lange saw them grab a win by 40 runs. They will now be looking forward to playing the same way and grabbing another win.

NW vs TAD Probable Playing 11 Today

Northern Warriors

Kennar Lewis, Moeen Ali, Samit Patel, Rovman Powell (C), Ross Whiteley, Chris Jordan, Umair Ali, Abhimanyu Mithun, Josh Little, Imran Tahir, Abdul Shakoor (WK)

Team Abu Dhabi

Philip Salt (WK), Paul Stirling, Liam Livingstone (C), Chris Gayle, Jamie Overton, Colin Ingram, Marchant de Lange, Danny Briggs, Sheldon Cottrell, Muhammad Farooq, Naveen-ul-Haq

Match Details

Match: Northern Warriors vs Team Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi T10 League

Date and Time: 20th November, 07.30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium is generally a balanced one. We can expect the bowlers to play a significant role initially whereas the batters will come into play once the pitch settles in. Team batting first would eye a total of around 120 runs.

Today’s NW vs TAD Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Philip Salt: Philip Salt is an explosive opening wicket-keeper batter for Abu Dhabi. He can score at a quick pace and get his team off to a flying start.

Batters

Paul Stirling: Paul is a hard-hitting batter who can score big and take the game away from the bowlers. He played a brilliant 59-run innings in the last game and will be looking to replicate his performance in this match.

Rovman Powell: Powell is another powerful batter who has the ability to dominate the bowlers. He scored 38 runs in the previous match with an impressive strike rate of 200.00.

All-rounders

Liam Livingstone: Livingstone is among the finest all-rounders in shorter formats. He has displayed his abilities in leagues all around the world and will be aiming to make a mark here too.

Moeen Ali: Moeen Ali is another Englishman who has impressed everyone with his all-round abilities. He is coming off a great T20 WC campaign and will aim to carry on that momentum.

Bowlers

Merchant de Lange: Merchant de Lange was exceptional in the previous game against Bangla Tigers, taking five wickets. He completely took the game away from the opposition and is expected to perform once again.

Imran Tahir: Imran Tahir is a veteran of shorter formats and his experience will be vital for the Northern Warriors. He can pick up key wickets with his variations and play a match-winning role in this game.

Top 5 best players to pick in NW vs TAD Dream11 prediction team

Merchant de Lange: 161 points

Paul Stirling: 109 points

Chris Gayle: 79 points

Liam Livingstone: 69 points

Rovman Powell: 63 points

Important stats for NW vs TAD Dream11 prediction team

Merchant de Lange: 1 match, 5 wickets

Paul Stirling: 1 match, 59 runs

Chris Gayle: 1 match, 49 runs

Moeen Ali: 1 match, 35 runs

Rovman Powell: 1 match, 38 runs

NW vs TAD Dream11 Prediction Today

NW vs TAD Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Philip Salt, Chris Gayle, Paul Stirling, Rovman Powell, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Abhimanyu Mithun, Merchant de Lange, Imran Tahir, Joshua Little, Naveen-ul-Haq

Captain: Paul Stirling Vice-Captain: Rovman Powell

NW vs TAD Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Philip Salt, Kennar Lewis, Paul Stirling, Rovman Powell, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Samit Patel, Jamie Overton, Merchant de Lange, Joshua Little, Imran Tahir

Captain: Moeen Ali Vice-Captain: Merchant de Lange

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava