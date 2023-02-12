NWD VS ROC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Four Day Franchise Series 2023

The division match of the Four Day Franchise Series 2023 will see the North West Dragons (NS) squaring off against the Boland Rocks (ROC) at the North-West University No1 Ground in Potchefstroom on Sunday, February 12. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the NWD vs ROC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

The North West Dragons are coming into the match on the back of a heavy defeat against the Warriors. They will be looking to win this match and get back to winning ways.

Meanwhile, Boland Rocks drew their match against the Dolphins. It was a rain-interrupted match and both teams had to settle for an inconclusive finish. The Rocks will also be looking for a win to carry the momentum forward.

NWD vs ROC Match Details

The division one match of the Four Day Franchise Series 2023 will be played on February 12 at the North-West University No1 Ground in Potchefstroom. The game is set to take place at 1.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NWD vs ROC

Date and Time: February 12, 2023, 1.30 pm IST

Venue: North-West University No1 Ground, Potchefstroom

NWD vs ROC, Pitch Report

The pitch will be a sporty one. In the initial stages, the seam bowlers will get something out of the wicket. As the game progresses, the pitch will settle down and the batters will be able to score runs more easily.

NWD vs ROC Form Guide (Last Match)

NWD: W

ROC: D

NWD vs ROC Probable Playing XI

NWD Team/Injury News

No injury updates.

NWD Probable Playing XI

Lesego Senokwane, Grant Mokoena, Wesley Marshall, Nicky van den Bergh (wk), Senuran Muthusamy, Heino Kuhn, Khanya Cotani, Delano Potgieter, Duan Jansen, Renaldo Meyer, and Lwandiswa Zuma.

ROC Team/Injury News

No injury updates.

ROC Probable Playing XI

Ruan Terblanche, Stiaan van Zyl, Janneman Malan, Clyde Fortuin (wk), Feri sco Adams (c), Hlomla Hanabe, Shaun von Berg, Hardus Viljoen, Imran Manack, Bamanye Xenxe, and Khwezi Gumede.

NWD vs ROC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Clyde Fortuin

Clyde Fortuin will be a good part of the batting efforts of the North Western District in the middle-order. He is the best wicketkeeper pick for the match.

Batter

Wesley Marshall

Wesley Marshall is technically a sound batter. He provides great stability in the batting order and is the best pick from the batters category.

All-rounder

Shaun von Berg

Shaun von Berg is a very effective all-rounder. He will be a crucial part with the bat and will also play a big role with the ball as the match progresses.

Bowler

Duan Jansen

Duan Jansen could be lethal with the new ball. His ability to strike important wickets makes Jansen the best bowler pick for the match.

NWD vs ROC match captain and vice-captain choices

Senuram Muthusamy

Senruam Muthusamy can play a handy role with the bat. He can also be very useful on this track with the progression of the game. Muthusamy can be a very good pick as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Shaun von Berg

Shaun von Berg can be very effective with the bat. Being a wrist spinner, he will also be able to reap the benefits of a tiring wicket. Von Berg will be a very safe pick for the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for NWD vs ROC

Shaun von Berg

Senruam Muthusamy

Duan Jansen

Wesley Marshall

Clyde Fortuin

NWD vs ROC Match Expert Tips

It is a multi-day game and hence a perfect balance between players of all trades is necessary. Players who can be effective throughout the match should be given more preference.

NWD vs ROC Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Wicketkeeper: Clyde Fortuin

Batters: S van Zyl, Janemann Malan, L Senokwane, W Marshall

All-rounders: S von Berg, S Muthuswamy

Bowlers: A Cloete, Duan Jansen, R Meyer, B Xenxe

NWD vs ROC Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Clyde Fortuin

Batters: S van Zyl, Janemann Malan, L Senokwane, W Marshall

All-rounders: S von Berg, S Muthuswamy

Bowlers: A Cloete, Duan Jansen, R Meyer, B Xenxe

