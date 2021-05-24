NWW vs LLG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD Match - May 25th, 2021

North West Warriors will take on Leinster Lightning in the ninth match of the Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD competition on Tuesday.

North West Warriors began their Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD campaign with a defeat at the hands of Leinster Lightning. However, they then registered successive victories, thumping the Northern Knights by 62 runs in their last outing.

The Leinster Lightning, on the other hand, won their first two Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD games. However, they then lost to the Northern Knights and also had a match abandoned. The Leinster Lightning will head into Tuesday's game on the back of a 93-run victory over Munster Reds.

The Leinster Lightning beat North West Warriors by six wickets the last time the two teams faced each other.

Squads to choose from:

North West Warriors

Andy McBrine (c), Ross Allen, Stephen Doheny, Shane Getkate, Graham Hume, Graham Kennedy, Nathan McGuire, Conor Olphert, William Porterfield, Boyd Rankin, Will Smale, Craig Young

Leinster Lightning

George Dockrell (c), Rory Anders, Andy Balbirnie, Peter Chase, Jonathan Garth, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Kevin O’Brien, Simi Singh, Jack Tector, Tim Tector, Lorcan Tucker

Predicted Playing XIs

North West Warriors

William Porterfield, Stephen Doheny (wk), Andy McBrine (c), Stuart Thompson, Shane Getkate, Graham Kennedy, Graham Hume, William McClintock, Nathan McGuire, Craig Young, Conor Olphert

Leinster Lightning

Kevin O’Brien, Jack Tector, Jamie Grassi, Lorcan Tucker (wk), George Dockrell (c), Simi Singh, Tim Tector, Barry McCarthy, Peter Chase, Jonathan Garth, David O’Halloran

Match Details

Match: North West Warriors vs Leinster Lightning, 9th Match

Venue: Eglinton Cricket Club, Eglinton

Date and Time: 25th May, 2021, 3:15 PM IST

Pitch Report

Although the track at the Eglinton Cricket Club favors the batters, the pacers can expect good seam movement early on. The average first innings score at the venue is 230 runs.

Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (NWW vs LLG)

NWW vs LLG Dream11 Tips - Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Lorcan Tucker, Andy Balbirnie, Jamie Grassi, William Porterfield, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Stuart Thompson, Kevin O’Brien, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young

Captain: George Dockrell. Vice-Captain: Barry McCarthy

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Lorcan Tucker, Stephen Doheny, Andy Balbirnie, Jamie Grassi, William Porterfield, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Stuart Thompson, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young

Captain: Andy McBrine. Vice-Captain: Graham Hume