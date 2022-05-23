NWW vs LLG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Inter-Provincial Cup 2022, Match 7

North West Warriors (NWW) will take on Leinster Lightning (LLG) in the seventh match of the Inter-Provincial Cup 2022 at Woodvale Road in Ireland on Monday, 23 May.

The North West Warriors will head into the game on the back of a win over the Munster Reds. Leinster Lightning, meanwhile, have lost their first two fixtures.

NWW vs LLG Probable Playing 11 Today

NWW XI

Stephen Doheny(wk), William Porterfield, Andy McBrine(c), Graham Kennedy, Scott MacBeth, William McClintock, Graham Hume, Nathan McGuire, Jared Wilson, Ryan MacBeth, Conor Olphert.

LLG XI

Andy Balbirnie, George Dockrell, Peter Chase, Barry McCarthy, Josh Little, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(wk), Simi Singh, Tim Tector, Greg Ford, David O’Halloran.

Match Details

NWW vs LLG, Inter-Provincial Cup 2022, Match 7

Date and Time: 23rd May, 2022, 3:15 PM IST

Venue: Woodvale Road, Ireland

Pitch Report

The pitch at Woodvale Road is balanced and is expected to assist both bowlers and batters. The average first-innings score at the venue is 123 runs.

Today’s NWW vs LLG Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Stephen Doheny is an explosive batter and is safe behind the stumps as well.

Batters

Harry Tector has amassed 171 runs at an average of 171 in three games so far. He also has two wickets to his name.

All-rounders

Andy McBrine, who scored a crucial century against the Munster Reds, has amassed 127 runs in the tournament so far. He has also scalped four wickets and is a great captaincy pick for your NWW vs LLG Dream11 fantasy team.

Graham Hume has done a fantastic job with the ball, having taken eight wickets so far.

Bowler

Ryan Macbeth has picked up five wickets at an economy rate of 3.27 in addition to scoring 32 runs.

Top 5 best players to pick in NWW vs LLG Dream11 prediction team

Andy McBrine (NWW) – 316 points

Graham Hume (NWW) – 296 points

George Dockrell (LLG) – 284 points

Harry Tector (LLG) – 283 points

Ryan Macbeth (NWW) – 202 points

Important stats for NWW vs LLG Dream11 prediction team

Andy McBrine: 127 runs and 4 wickets

Graham Hume: 2 runs and 8 wickets

George Dockrell: 59 runs and 6 wickets

Harry Tector: 171 runs and 2 wickets

Ryan Macbeth: 32 runs and 5 wickets

NWW vs LLG Dream11 Prediction Today (Inter-Provincial Cup 2022)

NWW vs LLG Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Inter-Provincial Cup 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Stephen Doheny, Harry Tector, Andy Balbirnie, Will Porterfield, Andy McBrine, Graham Hume, George Dockrell, Simi Singh, Ryan Macbeth, Conor Olphert, Barry McCarthy.

Captain: Andy McBrine. Vice-captain: George Dockrell.

NWW vs LLG Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - Inter-Provincial Cup 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2 Stephen Doheny, Lorcan Tucker, Harry Tector, Andy Balbirnie, Will Porterfield, Andy McBrine, Graham Hume, George Dockrell, Ryan Macbeth, Graham Kennedy, Barry McCarthy.

Captain: Harry Tector. Vice-captain: Graham Hume.

Edited by Samya Majumdar