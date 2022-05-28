NWW vs LLG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Ireland Inter-Provincial League 2022, Match 3

The North Western Warriors (NWW) will take on the Leinster Lightning (LLG) in the third match of the Ireland Inter-Provincial 2022 on Saturday at the Green Ground in Comber, Ireland.

The North Western Warriors performed really well in the first match to win it by seven wickets. In comparison, the Leinster Lightning lost their first match by six wickets.

So, the North Western Warriors definitely seem to be a strong team with a lot of experienced players. We expect them to win this match and continue their winning streak in the tournament.

NWW vs LLG Probable Playing XI

NWW Playing XI

Andy McBrine (c), Stephen Doheny (wk), William Porterfield, Graham Hume, Craig Young, Trent McKeegan, William McClintock, Graham Kennedy, Ryan MacBeth, Nathan McGuire, Conor Olphert

LLG Playing XI

Andy Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), George Dockrell, Peter Chase, Greg Ford, Gavin Hoey, Theo Dempsey, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Simi Singh, Harry Tector, Tim Tector

Match Details

NWW vs LLG, Ireland Inter-Provincial 2022, Match 3

Date and Time: 28th May 2022, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Green Ground, Comber

Pitch Report

The surface of the Green Stadium is good for batting, so you can expect a high-scoring match with the top order playing extremely well. Pace bowlers may get some assistance with the new ball.

Chasing is relatively easier on the surface, since the ball gets a little wet. Both teams would prefer to chase after winning the toss.

LLG vs NWW Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Doheny is the best wicket-keeper pick for today's Dream11 match as he performed really well in the first match against the Northern Kings, where he smashed 74 runs in just 49 balls.

Batters

Andy Balbirnie and T Tector are the best batter picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and are among the most experienced players in the tournament.

All-rounders

Simi Singh and A McBrine are the best all-rounder picks for today's Dream11 team as they are batting well in the tournament and also completing their quota of two overs each. G Hume is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Bowlers

B McCarthy and C Olphert are the best bowler picks for the Dream11 team. C Olphert took two early wickets in the first match against the Northern Kings.

Top 3 players to pick in LLG vs NWW Dream11 prediction team

S Singh (NWW)

A McBrine (LLG)

G Hume (LLG)

Important stats for LLG vs NWW Dream11 prediction team

C Olphert - Two wickets

S Singh - 40 runs and one wicket

S Doheny - 74 runs

North Western Warriors vs Leinster Lightning Dream11 Prediction Team

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: S Doheny, A Balbirnie, N McGuire, S Getkate, G Dockrell, A McBrine, G Hume, S Singh, B McCarthy, C Olphert, and R MacBeth

Captain: A McBrine Vice Captain: S Singh

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: S Doheny, A Balbirnie, T Tector, S Getkate, G Dockrell, A McBrine, G Hume, S Singh, B McCarthy, C Olphert, and R MacBeth

Captain: G Hume Vice Captain: S Singh

