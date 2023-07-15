NWW vs LLG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Cricket Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, Match 10

The North West Warriors (NWW) will be taking on the Leinster Lightning (LLG) in the 10th match of the Cricket Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy at the Bready Cricket Club in Magheramason on Saturday, July 15. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the NWW vs LLG Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

The North West Warriors have managed to win two out of four matches in the tournament and are currently occupying the second position in the points table. The Leinster Lightning, on the other hand, have lost three of their four matches and are reeling at the bottom of the table.

Both teams will be looking for a win for different reasons, and that has set up the fixture to be an entertaining one.

NWW vs LLG Match Details

The 10th Match of the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy will be played on July 15 at the Bready Cricket Club in Magheramason. The match will commence at 8.00 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: NWW vs LLG, 10th Match, Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy 2023

Date and Time: July 15, 2023, Saturday; 8:00 pm IST.

Venue: Bready Cricket Club, Magheramason

NWW vs LLG Probable Playing XIs

NWW Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

NWW Probable Playing XIs

S Doheny, C Melly, A McBrine, S Getkate, S Macbeth, J Wilson, L Doherty, T McKeegan, R Macbeth, Craig Young, and C Robertson.

LLG Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

LLG Probable Playing XI

M Donegan, A Roslee, T Tector, S Lynch, G Ford, G Hoey, S Harbinson, F Hand, R Wilson, J Carroll, and A Sidhu.

NWW vs LLG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper - Stephen Doheny

Stephen Doheny has been in decent touch with the bat so far in the tournament. He has picked up 51.67 points on average in the tournament and looks like a good choice from the wicketkeeper's section.

Batter- Tim Tector

Tim Tector has not been in the best of batting form recently. However, among the options available for this match he looks like the one to bet on.

All-rounder - Samuel Harbinson

Samuel Harbinson has been doing a good job with both the bat and the ball in this tournament. There are quite a few options from this category for this match, but Harbinson looks like the best of the lot with his recent all-round form.

Bowler - Trent McKeegan

Trent McKeegan has been in brilliant bowling form in this tournament. He is picking up wickets on a consistent basis and that makes McKeegan a very good option for this match from the bowlers category.

NWW vs LLG match captain and vice-captain choices

Trent McKeegan

Trent McKeegan's average of 73.67 points per match in this tournament is a proof of how consistent he has been in picking up wickets. He is going to be a prime bet as the captain or the vice-captain of the match.

Cian Robertson

Cian Robertson has been in good form with the ball in this tournament. He averages 71 points per match so far and that makes him a very safe bet as the captain or the vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for NWW vs LLG, Match 10

Trent McKeegan

Cian Robertson

Shane Getkate

Samuel Harbinson

Tim Tector

NWW vs LLG Match Expert Tips

The wicket will favor the bowlers, especially with the new ball. Middle-order batters and seam bowlers will be very good choices for the match.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more fantasy tips, click here.

NWW vs LLG Dream11 Prediction, Match 10, Head-to-head Team

NWW vs LLG Dream11 Prediction, Match 10, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: S Doheny

Batters: Tim Tector, S Lynch

All-rounders: S Getkate, J Wilson, G Hoey, S Macbeth, Samuel Harbinson (vc)

Bowlers: R Macbeth, Trent McKeegan (c), Cian Robertson

NWW vs LLG Dream11 Prediction, Match 10, Grand League Team

NWW vs LLG Dream11 Prediction, Match 10, Grand League Team

Wicketkeeper: S Doheny

Batters: Tim Tector, S Lynch

All-rounders: S Getkate, J Wilson (vc), G Hoey, S Macbeth, Samuel Harbinson

Bowlers: R Macbeth, Trent McKeegan, Cian Robertson (c)