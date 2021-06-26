NWW vs MUR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy Match - June 26th, 2021

North-West Warriors will take on Munster Reds in the ninth match of the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy on Saturday.

With three wins from four matches, the North-West Warriors are currently atop the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy points table. They defeated the Northern Knights by just a single run in their last outing. The North-West Warriors will start as favorites against the Munster Reds.

Munster Reds, on the other hand, are rooted to the bottom of the standings, having won just one of their three Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy matches. Although their sole win came against table-toppers North-West Warriors, Munster Reds will head into Saturday's fixture on the back of a five-wicket loss to the Northern Knights.

Squads to choose from:

North-West Warriors

Andy McBrine (C), William Porterfield, Shane Getkate, Stephen Doheny (WK), Ross Allen, Kyle Magee, Varun Chopra, Nathan McGuire, Graham Kennedy, William McClintock, Graham Hume, Craig Young and Ryan Macbeth.

Munster Reds

Seamus Lynch, Cormac McLoughlin-Gavin, Matt Ford, Greg Ford, Murray Commins, Curtis Campher, Fionn Hand, Gareth Delany, Jack Carty, Peter Moor, Aaron Cawley, Amish Sidhu, Josh Manley, Mike Frost, Mitchell Thompson, Tyrone Kane

Predicted Playing XIs

North-West Warriors

Andy McBrine (C), William Porterfield, Shane Getkate, Stephen Doheny (WK), Nathan McGuire, Graham Kennedy, William McClintock, Graham Hume, Craig Young, Ryan Macbeth

Munster Reds

Peter Moor (wk), Jack Carty, Murray Commins, Tyrone Kane (c), Greg Ford, Matt Ford, Fionn Hand, Seamus Lynch, Aaron Cawley, Michael Frost, Josh Manley

Match Details

Match: North West Warriors vs Munster Reds, 9th Match

Venue: Bready Cricket Club, Bready

Date and Time: 26th June, 2021, 3:30 PM IST

Pitch Report

The track at the Bready Cricket Club is a paradise for pacers, who can expect a lot of bounce and carry off the surface. Fast bowlers can prove to be extremely effective with the new ball, with the average first innings score at the venue being only 125 runs.

Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (NWW vs MUR)

NWW vs MUR Dream11 Tips - Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Doheny, G Kennedy, W McClintok, M Commins, W Porterfield, A McBrine, S Getkate, F Hand, C Young, A Cawley, J Manley

Captain: A McBrine. Vice-captain: S Getkate

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Doheny, G Kennedy, W McClintok, M Commins, A McBrine, S Getkate, F Hand, C Young, A Cawley, J Manley, G Hume

Captain: C Young. Vice-captain: S Doheny

