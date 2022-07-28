NWW vs MUR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 2022 Match 17

North-West Warriors will take on Munster Reds in match number 17 of the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 2022 at the Pembroke Cricket Club, Sandymount, Dublin on Friday.

North-West Warriors lost their last game but have been in good form. They have three wins, two losses and two no-results and are second in the points table with 16 points. On the other hand, Munster Reds have lost their last two games but are sitting pretty at the top of the points table with 20 points. They have three wins, two losses, one tie and two no-results.

NWW vs MUR Probable Playing 11 today

North-West Warriors: Dharm Singh, Stephen Doheny (wk), Nathan McGuire, Jared Wilson, Shane Getkate, Andy McBrine (c), Graham Hume, Scott MacBeth, Graham Kennedy, Craig Young, Ryan MacBeth.

Munster Reds: Murray Commins, Peter Moor (c & wk), Gareth Delany, Tyrone Kane, Matt Ford, Curtis Campher, Fionn Hand, David Delany, Liam McCarthy, Brandon Kruger, Michael Frost.

Match Details

Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 2022, Match 17

Date & Time: July 29, 2022, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Pembroke Cricket Club, Sandymount, Dublin

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Pembroke Cricket Club in Sandymount, Dublin has been a superb one to bat on. All four games at this venue have seen teams batting first rack up 200+ scores. Thus, more of the same can be expected and another high-scoring encounter is likely to be on the cards.

Today’s NWW vs MUR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Stephen Doheny is in top form with the bat and has aggregated 236 runs in six innings while striking at 133.33.

Batters

Murray Commins has the ability to get big scores. He smashed a ton (102) a couple of games ago against Leinster Lightning.

All-rounders

Gareth Delany has been in good form with the bat and has amassed 138 runs at a strike rate of 168.29. He has also taken nine wickets at an economy of 5.75.

Andy McBrine has contributed effectively with both bat and ball. He has got 90 runs while striking at 150 and has picked up eight scalps with the ball.

Bowlers

Tyrone Kane is in magnificent form all-round. He has accumulated 199 runs at a strike rate of 174.56 and has returned with five wickets with the ball.

Top 5 best players to pick in NWW vs MUR Dream11 Prediction Team

Gareth Delany (MUR): 522 points

Tyrone Kane (MUR): 468 points

Curtis Campher (MUR): 422 points

Andy McBrine (NWW): 374 points

Stephen Doheny (NWW): 371 points

Important stats for NWW vs MUR Dream11 Prediction Team

Gareth Delany: 138 runs & 9 wickets

Tyrone Kane: 199 runs & 5 wickets

Curtis Campher: 101 runs & 9 wickets

Graham Hume: 8 wickets

Andy McBrine: 90 runs & 8 wickets

Stephen Doheny: 236 runs

NWW vs MUR Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for North-West Warriors vs Munster Reds - Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Stephen Doheny, Murray Commins, Matt Ford, Shane Getkate, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, Graham Hume, Andy McBrine, David Delany, Tyrone Kane, Craig Young.

Captain: Gareth Delany Vice-captain: Andy McBrine

Dream11 Team for North-West Warriors vs Munster Reds - Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Peter Moor, Murray Commins, Nathan McGuire, Shane Getkate, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, Andy McBrine, David Delany, Tyrone Kane, Graham Kennedy, Craig Young.

Captain: Tyrone Kane Vice-captain: Curtis Campher

