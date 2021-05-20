NWW vs NK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited-Overs Cup match - May 21, 2021

North West Warriors and Northern Knights will square off in the seventh match of Ireland's Inter-Provincial Limited-Overs Cup at Bready Cricket Club on Friday.

Since starting the tournament on a losing note, the North West Warriors have bagged two back-to-back wins and are currently atop the points table. Their most recent victory came against the same team, the Northern Knights, by a huge 62-run margin.

Meanwhile, the Northern Knights haven't had a good start to the tournament, having won just one of their three games. Their only victory came against the Leinster Lightning by five wickets. The Knights will look to get back to winning ways and avenge their recent loss to the Warriors.

Squads to choose from

North West Warriors

Andy McBrine (c), Ross Allen, Stephen Doheny, Shane Getkate, Graham Hume, Graham Kennedy, Nathan McGuire, Conor Olphert, William Porterfield, Boyd Rankin, Will Smale, Craig Young

Northern Knights

Harry Tector (c), Mark Adair, James Cameron-Dow, David Delany, Luke Georgeson, Jeremy Lawlor, Graeme McCarter, James McCollum, Ruhan Pretorius, Neil Rock, Paul Stirling, Ben White

Probable Playing XIs

North West Warriors

William Porterfield, Stephen Doheny (wk), Andy McBrine (c), Stuart Thompson, Shane Getkate, Graham Kennedy, Graham Hume, William McClintock, Nathan McGuire, Craig Young, Conor Olphert

Northern Knights

James McCollum, Paul Stirling, Jeremy Lawlor, Harry Tector (c), Luke Georgeson, Ruhan Pretorius, Mark Adair, Neil Rock(wk), John Matchett, Benjamin White, Matthew Foster

Match Details

Match: North West Warriors vs Northern Knights, Match 7

Venue: Bready Cricket Club

Date and Time (IST): 21st May, 3:15 PM

Pitch report

A sporting wicket will be on offer at the Bready Cricket Club with both batsmen and bowlers getting their fair share of the surface. We can expect scores of 230-250 in the first innings. Slow bowlers are likely to do well on this wicket.

Bowlers have to be smart enough to bowl on the right lines and lengths to pick up wickets.

Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited-Overs Cup 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (NWW vs NK)

NWW vs NK Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Stephen Doheny, Paul Stirling, Jeremy Lawlor, William Porterfield, Mark Adair, Luke Georgeson, Graham Hume, Stuart Thompson, Andy McBrine, Benjamin White, Craig Young

Captain: Paul Stirling Vice-captain: Mark Adair

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Neil Rock, Paul Stirling, Jeremy Lawlor, Harry Tector, Mark Adair, Luke Georgeson, Graham Hume, Shane Getkate, Andy McBrine, Matthew Foster, Conor Olphert

Captain: Jeremy Lawlor Vice-captain: Shane Getkate