NWW vs NK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy Match - June 25, 2021

The North-West Warriors will be up against the Northern Knights in the seventh match of the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy at the Bready Cricket Club in Magheramason on Friday.

The North-West Warriors are currently placed atop the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy standings with two wins from their three matches. They will head into Friday's fixture on the back of a one-wicket victory over Leinster Lightning. The Warriors, who have already defeated the Knights earlier this season by seven wickets, will be hoping to register another win over their opponents to further strengthen their position in the standings.

The Northern Knights have also won two out of their three Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy games and are placed just below their next opponents in the points table. They won their last match against Munster Reds with five wickets and nine balls to spare. The Knights, who are on a two-game winning streak, will be further bolstered by the inclusion of their star all-rounder Paul Stirling.

Squads to choose from

North West Warriors

Andy McBrine (C), William Porterfield, Shane Getkate, Stephen Doheny (WK), Ross Allen, Kyle Magee, Varun Chopra, Nathan McGuire, Graham Kennedy, William McClintock, Graham Hume, Craig Young and Ryan Macbeth.

Northern Knights

Ruhan Pretorius, Harry Tector (C), James McCollum, Jeremy Lawlor, John Matchett, Luke Georgeson, Mark Adair, Paul Stirling, Benjamin White, David Delany, Neil Rock (WK), Graeme McCarter, James Cameron-Dow, Carl Robinson and Matthew Foster.

Probable Playing XIs

North West Warriors

Andy McBrine (C), William Porterfield, Shane Getkate, Stephen Doheny (WK), Nathan McGuire, Graham Kennedy, William McClintock, Graham Hume, Craig Young, Ryan Macbeth.

Northern Knights

Ruhan Pretorius, Harry Tector (C), James McCollum, Jeremy Lawlor, Luke Georgeson, Mark Adair, Paul Stirling, Benjamin White, Neil Rock (WK), Graeme McCarter, Matthew Foster.

Match Details

Match: North West Warriors vs Northern Knights

Date and Time: June 25th 2021, 03:30 PM IST

Venue: Bready Cricket Club, Magheramason.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Bready Cricket Club is batting-friendly, with the average first innings score at the venue being 158 runs. As the ball is expected to come on to the bat nicely, it should aid the batsmen to play shots on the up. On the bowling front, the pacers are expected to be the ones scalping the majority of the wickets in Friday's Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy encounter.

Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (NWW vs NK)

NWW vs NK Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Stephen Doheny, Nathan McGuire, James McCollum, Paul Stirling, Andy McBrine, Shane Getkate, Luke Georgeson, Graham Hume, Craig Young, Mark Adair, Benjamin White.

Captain: Paul Stirling. Vice-captain: Luke Georgeson.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Stephen Doheny, William Porterfield, Graham Kennedy, Ruhan Pretorius, Harry Tector, Paul Stirling, Shane Getkate, Graham Hume, Craig Young, Graeme McCarter, Benjamin White.

Captain: Shane Getkate. Vice-captain: Paul Stirling.

