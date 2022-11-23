NYS vs BT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report Abu Dhabi T10 League, Match 1

New York Strikers (NYS) will take on the Bangla Tigers (BT) in the opening match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, November 23. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the NYS vs BT Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

New York Strikers will be making their debut in the Abu Dhabi T10 League this season and will be hoping to start their campaign with a bang. Bangla Tigers, on the other hand, finished fourth last season, winning six out of their 10 matches.

NYS vs BT Match Details, Abu Dhabi T10 League

The first match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League will be played on November 23 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The match is set to take place at 5:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NYS vs BT, Abu Dhabi T10 League, Match 1

Date and Time: 23 November 2022, 5:30 pm IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

NYS vs BT Pitch Report

The track at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to procure some initial swing with the new ball. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 121 runs.

NYS vs BT probable playing 11s for today’s match

NYS injury/team news

No major injury updates.

NYS Probable Playing 11

Joe Clarke, Nurul Hasan, Yasir Kaleem, Colin Munro, Umair Ali, Shakib Al Hasan, Ben Cutting, Lewis Gregory, Jacob Lintott, Sreesanth, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury.

BT injury/team news

No major injury updates.

BT Probable Playing 11

Azam Khan, Eoin Morgan, Paul Stirling, Andre Fletcher, Romario Shepherd, Kieron Pollard, Stuart Binny, Tom Hartley, Ravi Rampaul, Jordan Thompson, Kesrick Williams.

NYS vs BT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Joe Clarke (8 matches, 177 runs, Strike Rate: 194.51)

Joe has performed exceptionally well in the T10 format, scoring 177 runs at a strike rate of 194.51 in eight matches. He can also help you fetch some valuable points from behind the stumps.

Top Batter pick

Paul Stirling (21 matches, 422 runs, Strike Rate: 224.47)

Stirling is a terrific player who has hammered 422 runs in 21 T10 matches at a strike rate of over 224.

Top All-rounder pick

Kieron Pollard (8 matches, 139 runs and 2 wickets, Strike Rate: 161.63 and Economy Rate: 12.38)

Pollard is a wonderful all-rounder who will be hoping to have a major say in the game’s proceedings. He has scored 139 runs at a strike rate of 161.63 in eight T10 matches, while also scalping two wickets.

Top Bowler pick

Mohammad Amir (11 matches, 7 wickets, Economy Rate: 11.25)

Amir is a commanding figure with the ball and has plenty of experience at the highest level. He has scalped seven wickets at an economy rate of 11.25 in 11 T10 matches.

NYS vs BT match captain and vice-captain choices

Paul Stirling

Stirling has scored 422 runs in 21 T10 matches. He could prove to be a brilliant captaincy pick for your fantasy team.

Evin Lewis

Evin has hammered 687 runs in 23 T10 matches at a strike rate of 237.72. He is a hard-hitting batter who could play a big knock on Wednesday.

5 Must-picks with players stats for NYS vs BT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Paul Stirling: 422 runs in 21 matches

Evin Lewis: 687 runs in 23 matches

Kieron Pollard: 139 runs and 2 wickets in 8 matches

Joe Clarke: 177 runs in 8 matches

Mohammad Amir: 7 wickets in 11 matches

NYS vs BT match expert tips

Kieron Pollard could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball.

NYS vs BT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 1, Head to Head League

NYS vs BT Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 1, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Joe Clarke

Batters: Paul Stirling (c), Evin Lewis, Colin Munro, Andrew Fletcher (vc)

All-rounders: Kieron Pollard, Rohan Mustafa, Shakib Al Hasan

Bowlers: Mohammad Amir, Kesrick Williams, Wahab Riaz

NYS vs BT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 1, Grand League

NYS vs BT Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 1, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Yasir Kaleem

Batters: Eoin Morgan, Andrew Fletcher (c), Evin Lewis, Chirag Suri

All-rounders: Rohan Mustafa (vc), Shakib Al Hasan, Kieron Pollard

Bowlers: Mohammad Amir, Ravi Rampaul, Jordan Thompson.

